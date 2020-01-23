Dylan Sebuck almost didn’t hear the phone ring over all of the noise.
He was leaving the rifle range with his father, Jeffrey, last Friday afternoon when his phone buzzed. It was Oceanside offensive line coach Antoine Rivens asking his senior left tackle to come by the school. He had someone he wanted him to meet.
Sebuck tempered his expectations. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman had been called in to meet coaches before. He never heard from some of them again.
This time was different. South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford liked Sebuck’s size. Wolford took down his height and weight, his GPA and test scores. They chatted for a while and Wolford told him he’d be in touch.
Sebuck was on campus for a visit two days later. He toured the facilities, tried on the jersey and, by the end, was offered a spot as a preferred walk-on. He took it.
“I knew going up there that if I was offered I was going to take it,” Sebuck said. “It’s an opportunity to stay in state and play for the best of the best. South Carolina believes in me and I feel the love from them.”
Sebuck posted nine pancake blocks, anchoring an Oceanside offensive line that cleared the way for nearly 2,500 rushing yards this season. He consistently graded out highest of the Landsharks linemen. It wasn’t always that easy though.
Sebuck wasn’t a full-time starter until his senior year. He weighed close to 400 pounds toward the end of his junior season. He spent the offseason working with former Citadel and Army assistant Bruce Hardin, who “drastically helped me progress as a player,” Sebuck said. Oceanside linebackers coach Malcolm Green reconfigured Sebuck’s diet and put him through multiple cardio workouts a day. Sebuck weighed in at 310 pounds this fall and has stayed under 300 since the end of the season.
“I knew walking off the field after we lost our playoff game junior year that I had one last shot at playing college football, which has always been a dream of mine,” Sebuck said. “I wanted to put myself in the best position heading into senior year to do so.”
Sebuck began receiving interest from Coastal Carolina this season, then North Carolina reached out in December. When the South Carolina offer came, even as a preferred walk-on, Sebuck knew he had to take it.
“It’s been pretty crazy looking back on how quickly things have changed,” Sebuck said. “Not too much time to sit back and reflect though because there’s still a lot of work to do.”