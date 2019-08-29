High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 0 of the 2019 season.
Notes: First Baptist has played two games, while Academic Magnet, Oceanside, Philip Simmons and Porter-Gaud have played one. Bishop England, Wando and Palmetto Christian have yet to play a game.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 573 yards, 4 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 262 yards, 2 TD
Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons, 100 yards, 1 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 58 yards, 1 TD
McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet, 3 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 204 yards, 4 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 98 yards, 2 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 82 yards, 3 TD
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 34 yards, 1 TD
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 32 yards
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 248, 7 catches, 2 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 231 yards, 12 catches, 2 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside 102 yards, 6 catches, 1 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 83 yards, 7 catches
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 45 yards, 2 catches, 1 TD
Conor White, Philip Simmons, 40 yards, 4 catches
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 19 yards, 1 catch, 1 TD
Scoring
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 5 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 4 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 4 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 2 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 2 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 2 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 2 TD
Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 21
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 18
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 16
Jaylan Richardson, Philip Simmons, 15
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist, 13
Amari Jenkins, First Baptist, 12
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 11
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 11
Devin Ray, First Baptist, 10
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 9
Walker Taylor, First Baptist, 9
Kyle Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 8
David Ramey, Philip Simmons, 8
Mitchell Coleman, Porter-Gaud, 7
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 7
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 7
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 14; 3 FGM, 5 XP, 39 long
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 8; 8 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 1; 1 XP