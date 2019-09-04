High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 1 of the 2019 season.
Notes: First Baptist has played three games, while Academic Magnet, Oceanside, Philip Simmons and Porter-Gaud have each played two. Bishop England, Wando and Palmetto Christian have played one game.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 704 yards, 7 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 626 yards, 5 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 261 yards, 2 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 228 yards, 3 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 193 yards, 3 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 134 yards, 2 TD
Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons, 100 yards, 1 TD
McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet, 33 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 335 yards, 8 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 188 yards, 5 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 164 yards, 2 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 152 yards, 3 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 139 yards
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 139 yards
Michael Long, Bishop England, 122 yards, 1 TD
John Ravenel, First Baptist, 120 yards
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 106 yards, 1 TD
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 86 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 306 yards, 10 catches, 3 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 270 yards, 13 catches, 4 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 224 yards, 8 catches, 2 TD
Tobias Lafayette - Porter-Gaud, 158 yards, 7 catches, 3 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 140 yards, 8 catches, 2 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 132 yards, 7 catches, 1 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 95 yards, 7 catches
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 80 yards, 5 catches
Maken Glover, Wando, 75 yards, 6 catches
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 73 yards, 5 catches, 1 TD
Scoring
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 8 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 8 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 6 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 5 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 4 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 4 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 3 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 3 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 3 TD
Tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 31
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 30
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 27
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 26
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 21
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist, 20
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 18
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 16
Jaylan Richardson, Philip Simmons, 15
Connor Gale, Academic Magnet, 15
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 13
Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 13
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 12
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 12
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 11
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 21; 3 FGM, 39 long, 12 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 16; 16 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 7; 1 FGM, 41 long, 4 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 7; 7 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 4; 1 FGM, 33 long, 3 XP,
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 3; 3 XP