High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Notes: First Baptist has played three games, while Academic Magnet, Oceanside, Philip Simmons and Porter-Gaud have each played two. Bishop England, Wando and Palmetto Christian have played one game.

Passing

Will Daniel, First Baptist, 704 yards, 7 TD

Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 626 yards, 5 TD

Braden Pritchard, Wando, 261 yards, 2 TD

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 228 yards, 3 TD

Cam Costa, Bishop England, 193 yards, 3 TD

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 134 yards, 2 TD

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons, 100 yards, 1 TD

McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet, 33 yards

Rushing

Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 335 yards, 8 TD

Davian Brown, First Baptist, 188 yards, 5 TD

Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 164 yards, 2 TD

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 152 yards, 3 TD

Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 139 yards

Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 139 yards

Michael Long, Bishop England, 122 yards, 1 TD

John Ravenel, First Baptist, 120 yards

Jaden Singleton, Wando, 106 yards, 1 TD

Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 86 yards, 3 TD

Receiving

Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 306 yards, 10 catches, 3 TD

McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 270 yards, 13 catches, 4 TD

Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 224 yards, 8 catches, 2 TD

Tobias Lafayette - Porter-Gaud, 158 yards, 7 catches, 3 TD

Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 140 yards, 8 catches, 2 TD

Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 132 yards, 7 catches, 1 TD

Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 95 yards, 7 catches

Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 80 yards, 5 catches

Maken Glover, Wando, 75 yards, 6 catches

Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 73 yards, 5 catches, 1 TD

Scoring

Will Daniel, First Baptist, 8 TD

Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 8 TD

Davian Brown, First Baptist, 6 TD

Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 5 TD

McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 4 TD

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 4 TD

Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 3 TD

Braden Pritchard, Wando, 3 TD

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 3 TD

Tackles

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 31

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 30

J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 27

Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 26

Don McNeil, First Baptist, 21

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist, 20

Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 18

Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 16

Jaylan Richardson, Philip Simmons, 15

Connor Gale, Academic Magnet, 15

Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 13

Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 13

Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 12 

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 12

Drew Owens, Bishop England, 11

Kicking

Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 21; 3 FGM, 39 long, 12 XP

Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 16; 16 XP

Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 7; 1 FGM, 41 long, 4 XP

David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 7; 7 XP

Arthur Rocha, Wando, 4; 1 FGM, 33 long, 3 XP,

Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 3; 3 XP

