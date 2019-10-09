High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 6 of the 2019 season.
Note: Academic Magnet's statistics have not been updated past Week 5.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 1,718 yards, 13 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 1,349 yards, 14 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 1,081 yards, 10 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 915 yards, 11 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 879 yards, 6 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 467 yards, 7 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 375 yards, 4 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 73 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 853 yards, 17 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 603 yards, 7 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 541 yards, 4 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 480 yards, 8 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 387 yards, 6 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 316 yards, 1 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 313 yards, 3 TD
McGregor Kellett, Porter-Gaud, 258 yard, 4 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 233 yards, 6 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 202 yards, 2 TD
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud, 194 yards, 1 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 173 yards, 2 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 169 yards, 2 TD
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian, 163 yards, 3 TD
John Ravenel, First Baptist, 156 yards
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 148 yards, 3 TD
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 125 yards, 3 TD
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 96 yards
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 755 yards, 36 catches, 6 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 584 yards, 34 catches, 6 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 422 yards, 15 catches, 7 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 352 yards, 17 catches, 2 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 340 yards, 20 catches, 4 TD
Maken Glover, Wando, 321 yards, 24 catches, 3 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 314 yards, 27, 1 TD catches
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 301 yards, 23 catches, 3 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 299 yards, 16 catches, 3 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 261 yards, 15 catches, 6 TD
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 243 yards, 11 catches, 1 TD
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 238 yards, 18 catches, 3 TD
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 226 yards, 17 catches, 1 TD
Gabe Major, Wando, 182 yards, 20 catches
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 159 yards, 13 catches, 2 TD
Scoring
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 20 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 17 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 15 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 14 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 14 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 11 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 8 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 8 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 7 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 7 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 6 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 6 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 5 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 5 TD
Tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 74
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 69
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 66
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 52
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 50
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 50
Colby McQueen, Wando, 41
Devin Ray, First Baptist, 41
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 40
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 38
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 35
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 35
Charlie Michel, Bishop England, 37
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian, 36
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 34
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 32
Luther Small, Philip Simmons, 31
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 31
Jaylen Richardson, Philip Simmons, 29
Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 26
Dalton Welch, Palmetto Christian, 25
Nick Moylan, Oceanside, 25
Myles Castain, Oceanside, 25
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 48; 5 FGM, 39 long, 33 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 26; 26 XP
James Hill, Porter-Gaud, 22; 2 FGM, 28 long, 16 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 21; 3 FGM, 40 long, 12 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 19; 2 FGM, 41 long, 13 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 10; 1 FGM, 24 long; 7 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Ben Plesha, Oceanside, 3; 3 XP