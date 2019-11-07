High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through the 2019 regular season.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 2,710 yards, 21 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 2,050 yards, 22 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 1,758 yards, 13 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 1,685 yards, 17 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 1,617 yards, 14 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 891 yards, 12 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 511 yards, 5 TD
Rushing
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 1,662 yards, 24 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 1,364 yards, 29 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 943 yards, 16 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 913 yards, 8 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 660 yards, 8 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 648 yards, 7 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 424 yards, 7 TD
McGregor Kellett, Porter-Gaud, 326 yard, 6 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 320 yards, 3 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 294 yards, 5 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 267 yards, 4 TD
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 252 yards, 3 TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 244 yards, 3 TD
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian, 226 yards, 4 TD
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud, 194 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 1,204 yards, 53 catches, 10 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 813 yards, 50 catches, 8 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 707 yards, 36 catches, 10 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 645 yards, 34 catches, 8 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 561 yards, 41 catches, 3 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 542 yards, 29 catches, 4 TD
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 537 yards, 42 catches, 8 TD
Maken Glover, Wando, 516 yards, 45 catches, 6 TD
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 445 yards, 37 catches, 3 TD
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 416 yards, 20 catches, 3 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 386 yards, 22 catches, 4 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 361 yards, 19 catches, 7 TD
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 339 yards, 26 catches, 4 TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 335 yards, 14 catches, 4 TD
Gabe Major, Wando, 317 yards, 30 catches
Charlie Michel, Bishop England, 226 yards, 18 catches
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 211 yards, 18 catches, 3 TD
Scoring
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 36 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 33 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 24 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 22 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 21 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 17 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 16 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 14 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 13 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 11 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 11 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 10 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 9 TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 8 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 8 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 8 TD
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 8 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 8 TD
Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 122
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 113
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 112
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 110
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 76
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian, 76
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 73
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 71
Charlie Michel, Bishop England, 69
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 68
Devin Ray, First Baptist, 66
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 66
Colby McQueen, Wando, 63
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian, 59
Lawson Pritchett, Porter-Gaud, 59
Scrappy Anderson, Bishop England, 55
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 51
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 51
Matthew Champlain, Bishop England, 50
Colin Bryant, Wando, 47.5
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 47
Nick Moylan, Oceanside, 45
Jaylen Richardson, Philip Simmons, 44
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 43
Myles Castain, Oceanside, 41
Mack Posten, Palmetto Christian, 41
Nathanial Everman, Bishop England, 40
Luther Small, Philip Simmons, 39
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian, 39
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 38
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 69; 5 FGM, 39 long, 54 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 48; 1 FGM, 19 long 45 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 47; 5 FGM, 41 long, 32 XP
James Hill, Porter-Gaud, 38; 6 FGM, 32 long, 20 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 36; 5 FGM, 40 long, 21 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 19; 1 FGM, 24 long; 16 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Ben Plesha, Oceanside, 5; 5 XP