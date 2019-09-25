High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 4 of the 2019 season.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 1,310 yards, 11 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 1,115 yards, 11 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 604 yards, 9 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 560 yards, 5 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 510 yards, 4 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 256 yards, 2 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 244 yards, 5 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 73 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 598 yards, 13 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 381 yards, 2 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 328 yards, 4 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 304 yards, 7 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 280 yards, 1 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 238 yards, 6 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 203 yards, 2 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 194 yards, 3 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 173 yards, 2 TD
McGregor Kellett, Porter-Gaud, 171 yard, 3 TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 146 yards, 3 TD
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud, 143 yards, 1 TD
John Ravenel, First Baptist, 152 yards
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian, 127 yards, 3 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 122 yards, 1 TD
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 96 yards
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 91 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 584 yards, 25 catches, 5 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 520 yards, 28 catches, 6 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 332 yards, 16 catches, 2 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 323 yards, 12 catches, 6 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 296 yards, 15 catches, 3 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 235 yards, 13 catches, 3 TD
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 205 yards, 14 catches, 1 TD
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 175 yards, 12 catches, 2 TD
Maken Glover, Wando, 163 yards, 11 catches, 2 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 157 yards, 15 catches
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 155 yards, 10 catches, 1 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 147 yards, 11 catches, 2 TD
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 140 yards, 7 catches
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 117 yards, 9 catches, 3 TD
Gabe Major, Wando, 112 yards, 11 catches
Scoring
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 16 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 12 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 12 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 11 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 9 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 7 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 6 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 6 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 6 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 5 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 5 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 4 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 4 TD
Tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 53
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 47
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 46
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 38
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 37
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 32
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 30
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 27
Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 26
Devin Ray, First Baptist, 26
Colby McQueen, Wando, 25
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 25
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 24
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 23
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 23
Jaylen Richardson, Philip Simmons, 23
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist, 23
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 21
Connor Gale, Academic Magnet, 21
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 18
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 35; 4 FGM, 39 long, 23 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 22; 22 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 14; 2 FGM, 40 long, 8 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 13; 2 FGM, 41 long, 7 XP
James Hill, Porter-Gaud, 9; 9 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 5; 5 XP
Ben Plesha, Oceanside, 3; 3 XP