High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 1 of the 2019 season.
Note: Academic Magnet's stats have not been updated past Week 1.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 1,023 yards, 9 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 819 yards, 6 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 431 yards, 7 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 383 yards, 4 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 328 yards, 2 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 231 yards, 4 TD
Payton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 148 yards
McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet, 33 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 572 yards, 12 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 315 yards, 2 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 299 yards, 7 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 199 yards, 4 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 196 yards
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 164 yards, 2 TD
McGregor Kellett, Porter-Gaud, 162 yard, 3 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 156 yards, 3 TD
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud, 148 yards, 1 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 147 yards, 1 TD
John Ravenel, First Baptist, 135 yards
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 91 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 478 yards, 16 catches, 4 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 373 yards, 21 catches, 5 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 290 yards, 9 catches, 5 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 239 yards, 10 catches, 2 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 227 yards, 12 catches, 2 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 204 yards, 11 catches, 2 TD
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 156 yards, 11 catches
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 151 yards, 12 catches
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 122 yards, 7 catches, 3 TD
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 106 yards, 7 catches, 1 TD
Gabe Major, Wando, 84 yards, 7 catches
David Ramey, Philip Simmons, 84, yards, 7 catches
Maken Glover, Wando, 75 yards, 6 catches
Scoring
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 13 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 10 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 10 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 7 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 6 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 5 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 5 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 4 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 4 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 4 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 4 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 3 TD
Tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 43
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 36
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 41
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 27
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 26
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist, 23
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 22
David Ramey, Philip Simmons, 22
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 20
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 19
Jaylan Richardson, Philip Simmons, 18
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 18
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 18
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 18
Connor Gale, Academic Magnet, 15
Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 13
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 26; 3 FGM, 39 long, 17 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 18; 18 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 10; 1 FGM, 41 long, 7 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 10; 2 FGM, 40 long, 4 XP
James Hill, Porter-Gaud, 7; 7 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 3; 4 XP