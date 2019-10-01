High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 5 of the 2019 season.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 1,426 yards, 12 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 1,289 yards, 13 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 921 yards, 8 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 742 yards, 9 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 594 yards, 4 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 356 yards, 7 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 323 yards, 3 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 73 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 731 yards, 13 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 525 yards, 6 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 458 yards, 2 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 357 yards, 7 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 324 yards, 6 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 282 yards, 1 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 264 yards, 3 TD
McGregor Kellett, Porter-Gaud, 239 yard, 4 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 233 yards, 6 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 173 yards, 2 TD
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian, 163 yards, 3 TD
John Ravenel, First Baptist, 152 yards
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 148 yards, 3 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 144 yards, 1 TD
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud, 143 yards, 1 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 119 yards, 1 TD
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 115 yards, 3 TD
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 96 yards
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 679 yards, 29 catches, 6 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 525 yards, 29 catches, 6 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 352 yards, 17 catches, 2 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 347 yards, 13 catches, 6 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 326 yards, 18 catches, 3 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 286 yards, 15 catches, 3 TD
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 279 yards, 20 catches, 1 TD
Maken Glover, Wando, 256 yards, 17 catches, 3 TD
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 224 yards, 17 catches, 1 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 215 yards, 12 catches, 6 TD
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 193 yards, 15 catches, 2 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 170 yards, 18 catches
Gabe Major, Wando, 161 yards, 17 catches
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 159 yards, 13 catches, 2 TD
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 140 yards, 7 catches
Scoring
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 16 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 15 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 13 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 13 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 12 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 9 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 7 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 6 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 6 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 6 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 6 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 5 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 5 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 4 TD
Tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 67
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 56
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 55
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 44
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 39
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 38
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 38
Colby McQueen, Wando, 33.5
Devin Ray, First Baptist, 32
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 32
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 31
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 29
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 28
Charlie Michel, Bishop England, 27
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 27
Luther Small, Philip Simmons, 27
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 27
Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 26
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian, 26
Dalton Welch, Palmetto Christian, 25
Nick Moylan, Oceanside, 25
Keyshaun Lockwood, Philip Simmons, 23
Jaylen Richardson, Philip Simmons, 23
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist, 23
Carson Arnold, Oceanside, 22
Connor Gale, Academic Magnet, 21
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist, 18
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 37; 4 FGM, 39 long, 25 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 23; 23 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 20; 3 FGM, 40 long, 11 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 14; 2 FGM, 41 long, 8 XP
James Hill, Porter-Gaud, 14; 14 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 8; 1 FGM, 24 long; 8 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Ben Plesha, Oceanside, 3; 3 XP