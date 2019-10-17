High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 7 of the 2019 season.
Passing
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 1,961 yards, 15 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 1,525 yards, 17 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 1,294 yards, 11 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 1,135 yards, 7 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 1,049 yards, 12 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 562 yards, 7 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 492 yards, 5 TD
McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet, 95 yards, 1 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 73 yards
Rushing
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 1,000 yards, 19 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 749 yards, 10 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 654 yards, 5 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 641 yards, 11 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 478 yards, 4 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons, 432 yards, 3 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 387 yards, 6 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 350 yards, 2 TD
McGregor Kellett, Porter-Gaud, 258 yard, 4 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 255 yards, 4 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 233 yards, 6 TD
Will Jordan, Academic Magnet, 210 yards, 2 TD
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud, 194 yards, 1 TD
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian, 185 yards, 4 TD
Javi Smith, Philip Simmons, 155 yards, 3 TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 154 yards, 3 TD
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 111 yards
Receiving
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 843 yards, 39 catches, 7 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 642 yards, 38 catches, 6 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 496 yards, 20 catches, 8 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 417 yards, 25 catches, 5 TD
Maken Glover, Wando, 414 yards, 33 catches, 4 TD
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 399 yards, 32 catches, 2 TD
Joel Osteen, Oceanside, 384 yards, 20 catches, 2 TD
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, 365 yards, 27 catches, 3 TD
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, 333 yards, 28 catches, 2 TD
Malachi Oree, Oceanside, 322 yards, 17 catches, 3 TD
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 318 yards, 23 catches, 4 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 278 yards, 16 catches, 6 TD
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 250 yards, 12 catches, 1 TD
Gabe Major, Wando, 218 yards, 22 catches
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 193 yards, 15 catches, 3 TD
Scoring
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, 23 TD
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud, 18 TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist, 17 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside, 17 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 17 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando, 12 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist, 11 TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England, 10 TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons, 10 TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud, 8 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist, 7 TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist, 6 TD
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
Jaden Singleton, Wando, 6 TD
Michael Long, Bishop England, 6 TD
Stephen Segars, Palmetto Christian, 6 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside, 5 TD
Tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, 84
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist, 80
J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud, 72
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian, 64
Don McNeil, First Baptist, 58
Will Ramey, Philip Simmons, 58
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet, 50
Colby McQueen, Wando, 47.5
Devin Ray, First Baptist, 47
Charlie Michel, Bishop England, 46
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian, 45
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, 44
Drew Owens, Bishop England, 41
Sammy Cooper, Academic Magnet, 41
Gray Sobel, Oceanside, 38
Jaylen Richardson, Philip Simmons, 37
Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud, 36
Lucas Snow, First Baptist, 35
Luther Small, Philip Simmons, 35
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud, 35
Nick Moylan, Oceanside, 33
Myles Castain, Oceanside, 31
Kicking
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, 54; 5 FGM, 39 long, 39 XP
Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, 38; 1 FGM, 19 long 35 XP
Nick Defazio, Bishop England, 26; 3 FGM, 41 long, 17 XP
James Hill, Porter-Gaud, 22; 2 FGM, 28 long, 16 XP
Arthur Rocha, Wando, 22; 3 FGM, 40 long, 13 XP
Felix Fryman, Philip Simmons, 14; 1 FGM, 24 long; 11 XP
David Ball, Porter-Gaud, 5; 5 XP
Ben Plesha, Oceanside, 3; 3 XP