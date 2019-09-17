The South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week contest returns this week with four new high school standouts.
Hurricane Dorian washed out the Week 2 football schedule along the South Carolina coast. Teams resumed this week and several local posted standout performances.
Fans can cast their ballots each week at moultrienews.com/potw2019 to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered.
Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest held at the end of the season. Porter-Gaud quarterback Matt Kelly was voted Week 0’s best, and First Baptist’s Davian Brown earned Week 1 honors.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 3 nominations
Michael Long, RB, Bishop England
Bishop England junior running back Michael Long ran for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown in the Bishops’ 27-7 win at Philip Simmons on Friday.
Long averaged 7.7 yards per carry in the best rushing performance for a Bishops back since the 2017 season opener. Long also recovered a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown that all but sealed the win.
Highlights
Sincere Brown, WR, First Baptist
First Baptist senior receiver Sincere Brown made six catches for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ 28-21 win at Ben Lippen on Friday.
Brown averaged 28.7 yards per catch in the best receiving performance for the Hurricanes since 2010. His 67-yard touchdown tied the game in the third quarter.
Highlights
Keegan Williams, RB, Oceanside
Oceanside senior running back Keegan Williams put together 367 total yards and five touchdowns in the Landsharks’ 49-42 win over Gray Friday at The Citadel.
Williams ran for a career-high and school record 237 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and scored four times on the ground. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to stop a 21-point Gray rally.
Highlights
Walker Carswell, LB, Porter-Gaud
Porter-Gaud junior linebacker Walker Carswell scored on defense and special teams in the Cyclones’ 55-19 win over Cardinal Newman on Friday.
Carswell recovered forced a fumble, recovered and returned a fumble for the Cyclones’ fifth score of the opening half. He later retuned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Carswell finished with six tackles, two for a loss, and two pass breakups.