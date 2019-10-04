Two of the better teams in the Class AAA SCISA ranks clashed on James Island as third-ranked First Baptist hosted second-ranked and undefeated Laurence Manning on Friday night.
The showdown provided a worthy game eventually decided in overtime. First Baptist rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to force the extra period, but Laurence Manning won the extra session and the game, 39-31.
Laurence Manning improved to 6-0 while the Hurricanes dropped to 5-2.
In the overtime, Wyatt Rowland scampered in from eight yards and LMA added a two-point conversion for a 39-31 lead.
“It was a really hard-fought football game and both teams had chances to win it,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said. “We’re a banged up football team right now. But we really fought hard tonight. I was proud of our effort but that football team we just played is a really good. Hats off the those guys.”
Laurence Manning’s backfield running tandem of Wyatt Rowland and Nolan Osteen each topped 100 rushing yards, with Rowland returning a kickoff for one score and racing 74 yards for another. Quarterback Burgess Jordan added 100 yards passing and accounted for two scores, one via the run and one via the pass.
First Baptist quarterback Will Daniel threw for 275 yards. McKay Wilson, Sincere Brown and Lucas Snow all had big games as receivers, and eighth-grader Davian Brown added more than 120 yards rushing.
Each team scored via kickoff return in the first quarter. Wilson took the game’s opening kick 75 yards for a touchdown. Brown gave the Hurricanes a 14-3 lead with a 27-yard run with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
Rowland responded with a 95-yard return of the ensuing kickoff, cutting the lead to 14-10. With 4:23 remaining in the second quarter, Rowland raced 74 yards with a touchdown burst, pushing the Swampcats to a 17-14 lead.
Laurence Manning completed one pass in the first half, a 48-yarder from Jordan to Gabe Harris, to give the Swampcats a 24-14 halftime lead.
Devin Ray pounced on a fumble to end Laurence Manning’s first possession of the third quarter and the Hurricanes went 45 yards in five plays, with Daniel hitting Snow on a 19-yard touchdown pass cutting the Swampcats’ lead to 24-21.
Early in the fourth, Trey Sharpe’s second interception and return gave Laurence Manning a first-and-goal at the seven. Jordan scampered seven yards for the score and a 31-21 lead with 11:14 left in the game.
With 6:04 left in the game and Laurence Manning punting from inside their 10-yard line, a high punt snap resulted in a safety, cutting the margin to 31-23. First Baptist took the free kick and drove 44 yards for a touchdown, a four-yard run by Daniel. A two-point conversion pass to Snow tied the game at 31.