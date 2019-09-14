First Baptist used a few career-best performances to rally out of a 15-point second-half deficit in a 28-21 win at Ben Lippen Friday in Columbia.
Hurricanes junior quarterback Will Daniel passed for a career-high 317 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel connected with senior receiver Sincere Brown six times for a 172 yards, a new high for the App State commit.
First Baptist eighth-grader Davian Brown had the best night of his career too, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown put First Baptist ahead 6-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run just over three minutes into the opening quarter.
Will Taylor answered for Ben Lippen with a 14-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter and then a 41-yard score in the second quarter that lifted the Falcons ahead 14-6 by halftime.
Taylor then broke loose for a 87-yard score that pushed Ben Lippen ahead 21-6 nearly five minutes into the third quarter.
First Baptist fired back less than two minutes later with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Daniel to McKay Wilson. Davian Brown added a two-point conversion to pull the Hurricanes within 21-14. Daniel then hit Sincere Brown on a 67-yard score on the final play of the third quarter to even the game at 21 headed into the fourth.
Don McNeil recovered a muffed punt at the Ben Lippen 7-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. Davian Brown ran in the go-ahead score on the following play.
First Baptist (4-0) will host Cardinal Newman (2-2) next Friday.