First Baptist is positioned second with Porter-Gaud third in the S.C. Independent School Association preseason football state rankings.
The Hurricanes, state runner-up in 2018, trail only defending champion Hammond in the AAA poll. Hammond, who finished last season ranked No. 6 in the private school national rankings, received every first-place vote in the AAA preseason poll.
First Baptist opened the regular season last Friday with a 35-21 win over Trinity-Byrnes, who’s ranked second in Class AA.
Hammond will host First Baptist Sept. 27 in Columbia.
Porter-Gaud is listed third in AAA. The Cyclones kick off the regular season on Friday against AA No. 1 and defending state champion Florence Christian, who received every first-place vote in AA.
Porter-Gaud hosts First Baptist in the regular-season finale Nov. 1 in Charleston.
Class AAA
1. Hammond (6)
2. First Baptist
3. Porter-Gaud
4. Laurence Manning
5. Cardinal Newman
Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen, Heathwood Hall
Class AA
1. Florence Christian (6)
2. Trinity-Byrnes
3. Hilton Head Christian Academy
4. Robert E. Lee Academy
5. Hilton Head Prep
Others receiving votes: Greenwood Christian, John Paul II
Class A
1. Thomas Heyward (6)
2. Pee Dee Academy
3. Dillon Christian
4. Carolina Academy
5. Bethesda Academy
Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Colleton Prep
8-man
1. Beaufort Academy (5)
2. Clarendon Hall
3. Andrew Jackson
4. Jefferson Davis
5. W.W. King
Others receiving votes: St. John’s Christian, Wardlaw Academy, Richard Winn Academy