First Baptist is positioned second with Porter-Gaud third in the S.C. Independent School Association preseason football state rankings.

The Hurricanes, state runner-up in 2018, trail only defending champion Hammond in the AAA poll. Hammond, who finished last season ranked No. 6 in the private school national rankings, received every first-place vote in the AAA preseason poll.

First Baptist opened the regular season last Friday with a 35-21 win over Trinity-Byrnes, who’s ranked second in Class AA.

Hammond will host First Baptist Sept. 27 in Columbia.

Porter-Gaud is listed third in AAA. The Cyclones kick off the regular season on Friday against AA No. 1 and defending state champion Florence Christian, who received every first-place vote in AA.

Porter-Gaud hosts First Baptist in the regular-season finale Nov. 1 in Charleston.

Class AAA

1. Hammond (6)

2. First Baptist

3. Porter-Gaud

4. Laurence Manning

5. Cardinal Newman

Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen, Heathwood Hall

Class AA

1. Florence Christian (6)

2. Trinity-Byrnes

3. Hilton Head Christian Academy

4. Robert E. Lee Academy

5. Hilton Head Prep

Others receiving votes: Greenwood Christian, John Paul II

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (6)

2. Pee Dee Academy

3. Dillon Christian

4. Carolina Academy

5. Bethesda Academy

Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Colleton Prep

8-man

1. Beaufort Academy (5)

2. Clarendon Hall

3. Andrew Jackson

4. Jefferson Davis

5. W.W. King

Others receiving votes: St. John’s Christian, Wardlaw Academy, Richard Winn Academy

