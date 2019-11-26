Pinewood Preparatory School has named J.W. Myers as the next head coach of the school’s varsity football program.
“Sometimes you encounter people in life that are natural-born leaders, and that is who J.W. Myers is,"Pinewood athletics director Andy Morgan said. "It has been evident that Coach Myers is ready to be a head coach and Pinewood is the place for him to lead. He knows our school, our students and the community. This is his time, this is the school, and he is our coach as we look forward."
Myers has been serving the Pinewood community since 2016 as a middle school social studies teacher along with multiple roles within the athletic department.
“I am honored to lead the football program at Pinewood Preparatory School," Myers said. "I believe that there is an unlimited amount of support and opportunity here at Pinewood to allow our football program to excel. It is my goal to not only be successful on the field but to also succeed in building young men of high character."
Myers came to Pinewood from Coastal Christian Preparatory School in Mt. Pleasant, where he served for seven years as a teacher and member of the athletic department. Most notably, as the head varsity football coach and co-athletic director, Myers had a record of accomplishments. During his tenure at Coastal Christian, their football program saw its first of several winning seasons, along with multiple playoff appearances. He led his team to be regional champions in 2015 and was selected SCISA Region 1A Coach of the Year.
“J.W. does everything with hard work and integrity at the forefront and inspires his players to do the same thing," Morgan said "He has a passion for Pinewood football with a clear vision of where the program needs to go and will go. He will bring an energy that will be contagious and instill the mindset of a winning culture with the proper attitude. I am thrilled to work with him and support him as he develops the talent coming through our program."
Myers holds a BA in Communications, with a minor in history from Charleston Southern University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Liberty University. He was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the CSU Buccaneers and was voted captain of the team by his peers his senior season. In addition, he was selected as a member of the Big South All-Conference team in 2009.
Myers is originally from Jacksonville, Fla. where he attended The Episcopal School of Jacksonville. J.W. is married to Beth Myers, who works at Charleston Southern University as the Executive Director of Development and Stewardship. They have one daughter, Mary Mac. The Myers attend NewSpring Church and in their free time enjoy traveling and spending time with family.
“Pinewood's dedication to football has never been stronger. Coach Myers brings an unparalleled level of passion and positivity to our program," Pinewood head of school Daniel Seiden said. "He expects our players to meet the very highest of standards - both on and off the gridiron."