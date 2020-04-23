Hayden DiBona appears multiple times in the College of Charleston men's cross country program's record book as one of the top runners in school history.
The 2016 Academic Magnet graduate currently ranks second all-time in the 8K (24:53.78) and 10K (31:25.6) and owns five of the top 25 times in the 8K and four of the top 25 times in the 10K. A local product from Mt. Pleasant, DiBona was an All-Colonial Athletic Association performer in 2017, finishing seventh at the conference meet. He also placed in the top 20 all three years and was a two-time CAA Runner of the Week selection.
"My experience at College of Charleston has helped me grow in so many ways," DiBona said. "I'll definitely miss wandering around campus with all of the friends I've made here."
A highly-decorated student-athlete majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry, DiBona is a South Carolina Palmetto Fellow and an Otto B. German Scholar with plans of attending medical school. He serves as an emergency room technician at Roper St. Francis Hospital, working with nurses and physicians in treating and stabilizing patients in addition to running tests and performing CPR.
DiBona interned at a neuroscience research lab at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and completed a five-week internship at Base Hospital Horana in Sri Lanka in the summer of 2017.