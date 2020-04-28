Sabrina Wang has been named head volleyball coach at First Baptist.
Wang has more than two decades of coaching experience ranging from local high schools to foreign national teams. She spent last season with Academic Magnet, helping the Raptors to the Class AAA state semifinals.
"Coach Wang has vast experience in building a program and has always had disciplined, hard-working, and well-respected teams,” First Baptist athletic director Graham Haley said. “We could not be more proud to have her as a part of the First Baptist coaching family.”
Wang is a head coach with the Palmetto Strikers, a highly successful club program based in Charleston. Her teams, often including some of the area's top high school players, have competed for national championships.
She describes her coaching style as defense-oriented. She emphasizes teamwork while still helping fulfill their potential individually.
She was defensive-minded as a player too. She began her college career in Taiwan at just 15 years old. She competed across Asia in some of the continent’s largest tournaments and earned sponsorships with the likes of Nike and Mizuno.
She began her coaching career after college as a trainer with the Taiwan youth national team. She coached club volleyball in California and Georgia before arriving in the Lowcountry, where she served as head coach at Burke and Oceanside high schools before becoming an assistant at Academic Magnet.
First Baptist last had a winning season in 2013.