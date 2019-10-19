There are still two games remaining in the regular season, but the Goose Creek Gators have firm control of the Region 7-AAAAA race after Friday night’s 35-10 win over Wando.
The Gators improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in region play, while the Warriors dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Goose Creek senior quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu had his third consecutive huge outing, passing for 289 yards, and has passed for more than 850 yards during that stretch. Malachi Taylor had five catches for 118 yards, and Damon Mouzon added 88 yards on three receptions.
The Gators rolled up more than 300 yards in the first half but were limited to less than 100 in the second half.
“Real proud of the kids,” Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead said. “We had a big win last week (over Berkeley), and practice this week was a little rough. But we came out and had a good first half, showed a lot of maturity. We didn’t play great in the second half, but Wando had something to do with that. We’re glad to win. When you get to this point in the season, you take the wins when you can get them.”
Wando brought the fireworks early when Maken Glover returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a quick 7-0 lead. But it was all Goose Creek after that.
The Gators scored on their first three possessions of the game, starting with a 2-yard run by Demetri Simmons, set up by Mukuamu’s 53-yard pass to Mouzon.
“That was big, to score on that first drive after the kick return,” Winstead said.
Goose Creek went 79 yards on its next drive, overcoming two holding penalties and capped by a 9-yard run by Simmons with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
Arthur Rocha’s 37-yard field goal put Wando back on the board, making it 14-10 early in the second. The Gators answered with a 73-yard drive, finished off by Mukuamu’s 46-yard pass to Malachi Taylor for a 21-10 lead with 8:29 left in the second.
Mukuamu and Taylor connected again, this time from 33 yards out, to give the Gators a 28-10 halftime lead. Mukuamu finished the half with 237 yards passing. Taylor had four catches for 96 yards and Mouzon had three grabs for 88 yards.
Wando’s defense tightened up in the third quarter, stopping the Gators on fourth down in their own end and coming up with several sacks during the period. Goose Creek’s own defense put points on the board late in the third quarter when Gavin White-Burgess intercepted a screen pass and rumbled 21 yards for a touchdown, upping the lead to 35-10 with 3:59 left in the period.
Goose Creek will take on James Island next week, while Wando will host Cane Bay.