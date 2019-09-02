Wando volleyball has already collected two tournament championships just eight days into the season.
The Warriors won seven matches in two days to win the gold bracket of the 11th annual Porter-Gaud Invitational last weekend.
It’s the second straight Porter-Gaud gold bracket title for Wando, who defended its Border Battle tournament championship in Myrtle Beach less than a week prior.
Warriors senior hitter Grae Gosnell was named the Porter-Gaud Invitational’s most valuable player. The Indiana commit logged 79 kills with 48 digs through seven matches. She posted 14 kills in three different matches, twice in just two sets with the third coming in the championship game — a 26-24, 21-25, 21-19 win over River Bluff — in which she added 10 digs.
Gosnell currently leads the state in total kills, with 19 more than the second-best, despite playing three fewer sets and in three classifications higher.
Porter-Gaud and Wando both went undefeated through pool play, while Oceanside and River Bluff each dropped one match to join them in the gold bracket.
River Bluff eliminated Porter-Gaud, 25-22, 25-15, in the gold bracket semifinals. Oceanside took the opening set from Wando, 25-23, before the Warriors finished with wins of 25-13 and 15-7 over the next two sets of their their semifinal match.
Cyclones sophomore middle Marianna Singletary was one of eight-players to earn all-tournament honors, along with Oceanside junior Jordan Bartemeyer. Singletary averaged 3.2 kills per set through her first five matches this season. Bartemeyer tallied 33 digs through the final three matches of the tournament, including 20 against Wando.
Border Battle MVP Ali Clare Jahn also earned Porter-Gaud all-tournament honors for the Warriors, along with sophomore hitter Emily King. Jahn put together 70 digs in the seven matches, 18 against Oceanside and 17 against River Bluff. King tallied 24 kills in the Warriors’ final four games of the tournament, with a season-high nine kills against Ashley Hall and nine blocks against Oceanside.
Academic Magnet went 3-2 overall to win the bronze bracket. The Raptors defeated Hilton Head, 16-25, 25-21, 15-11, in the bronze championship game.
Bishop England went 1-3 overall, falling to St. Joseph’s, 20-25, 25-10, 9-15, in the silver bracket semifinals. St. Joseph’s went on to win the silver championship, 25-22, 25-16, over James Island.
Ashley Hall fell in the cooper bracket semifinals to Boiling Springs, who won the division.