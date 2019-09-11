Wando senior Grae Gosnell logged her 1,000th career kill in the Warriors’ 3-0 win at West Ashley on Tuesday.
The Indiana commit's average of 4.9 kills per set ranks first in the state this season, tied with 2018 Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year Sophie Fischer of Nation Ford.
Gosnell has put away 151 total kills in all this fall, third-most in South Carolina.
She entered Tuesday needing nine kills to reach 1,000. She’d logged at least 10 in each of her past three matches and 10 of the Warriors’ 13 matches this season.
Wando dominated the opening set, yielding just five games in a 25-5 win. The Warriors closed the match with wins of 25-16 and 25-19 over in the next two sets.
Gosnell finished with a match-high 13 kills, moving her career total to 1,004. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter is enjoying the most productive season of her career so far. Her kill-per-set average is nearly one full kill higher this season than last and up 2.2 from her career average.
Wando is now 13-0 this season, champions of the Border Battle and Porter-Gaud Invitational tournaments, and ranked second in the state behind 12-3 Nation Ford, the defending AAAAA state champion.