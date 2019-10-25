Chad Grier checked his phone one last time before heading to practice, read two text messages and felt his blood flush through him.
It was that helpless empty feeling that stabs somewhere deep in your gut. A mix of disbelief and disappointment of the worst kind because Oceanside’s head football coach knew he was the root of the turmoil to come.
“It’s not we, it’s my mistake,” Grier said. “It’s squarely on my shoulders and I own that. The worst part of it all, is knowing that my mistake could affect what our players have earned and deserve.”
The S.C. High School League received a complaint Monday morning that Oceanside violated league rules the week prior by allowing players who had played in the junior varsity game on Thursday to also participate in the varsity game on Friday.
Berkeley County School District later confirmed that the complaint was filed by Philip Simmons — a second-year varsity football program in Berkeley County, located on the Cainhoy peninsula, some 12 miles from Oceanside. Oceanside won the junior varsity meeting between the two schools 39-6 on Thursday before a 70-0 win in the varsity game on Friday.
“The outcome of the game had nothing to do with anything that happened after it. We were outplayed and outcoached on the field,” Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig said. “Coaches are obligated to report any potential issues and the rest is in the league’s hands.”
S.C. High School League by-laws state that “any school who has reason to believe that a member school is playing an ineligible student must notify the member school and the League Office immediately. Any member school knowingly playing against an ineligible player shall suffer the same penalty that is imposed on the school playing the ineligible.”
Oceanside was notified by the league office of Philip Simmons’ allegations on Monday morning. Around that same time, an Oceanside coach of a sport other than football received a text message from a Philip Simmons football coach concerning the situation. That informal conversation was the first indication Philip Simmons offered Oceanside that a league rule may have been broken in their games the week prior. The Oceanside coach forwarded the text message to Grier, also the school's athletics director, who was walking into practice as he read it. Penalties for self-reporting violations can be less severe than being reported. But the league was already inquiring before Oceanside knew quite what was happening. There was no time for any self-imposed investigation or potential reporting. Oceanside, in response to the league's notice, still had to ask what specific rules were broken.
"I honestly had no idea that we'd done anything wrong at that point," Grier said. "I was confused. I felt sick to my stomach not knowing."
The S.C. High School League, ahead of the 2015 season, abolished what is known as the eight-quarter rule, a longtime provision in the state that allowed football players eight quarters of play per week, meaning players could participate in the junior varsity game on Thursday and still dress out, often times serving in back-up roles to fill depth for the varsity on Friday.
The league's rule book currently states that “a team may not schedule more than one game in any week nor participate in more than one game in any four-day period.” The same rule book also explains that “a player has the same restrictions as a team on number of games played.”
Grier spent the first six seasons of his coaching career at Davidson Day in North Carolina, where a version of the eight-quarter rule still applies. The general intent of the eight-quarter rule is to afford smaller programs that lack depth, as Davidson Day did, the opportunity to pad their varsity roster with players from their junior varsity and freshman team under certain circumstances.
Grier took over as head coach of Oceanside in 2017. He interpreted South Carolina’s rule to be based on four individual quarters — similar to the way North Carolina's eight-quarter rule is divided and determined by specific quarters played — rather than whole games. Grier maintains that, before this week, his understanding of South Carolina's rule was that players could play in four total quarters in a week, no matter the level. He admits now the fault lied in his own ignorance.
“God’s honest truth is that I did not do enough diligence to fully understand the rule,” said Grier, who won four state championships in North Carolina. “I go to every rules clinic, every coaches clinic, meeting, sit-in. We hear about this all the time and what hurts the most is it seems like everyone else understands it and I can't really explain why I didn't.
“Honestly,” he continued before burying his face into his hands. “It’s embarrassing for me to admit.”
Ending the eight-quarter rule in South Carolina was in effort to increase player safety. The National Federation of High School Associations released guidelines for minimizing head impact exposure and concussion risk in 2014, listing “players that practice and/or compete on multiple levels (such as varsity and sub-varsity)” as one of “multiple contributing factors that affect head impact exposure.”
Three Oceanside players were mentioned in Philip Simmons’ complaint to the league. Grier asserts that none of the three played in more than four quarters last week, or at any point this season, nor has any player at any point in the Oceanside program.
Grier and his junior varsity staff have verified among themselves that last week against Philip Simmons was the only time this season that any player has played a snap for both the junior varsity and varsity teams in the same week.
Grier entered the week thinking there might be potential to give a few of his younger players a couple varsity snaps in a game that would be broadcast on local television. Coaches actually pulled players from the junior varsity game early in the third quarter, planning to apply what they perceived as the one more available quarter to the varsity game the following night.
Oceanside went so far as to call a timeout on the first play of the fourth quarter in the junior varsity game — an extra-point attempt — to remove a player from the game before he played in his fourth quarter that week. That player didn't end up playing Friday since it was unclear if him stepping on the field in the fourth quarter the night prior counted as him already participating.
Grier admits that his misinterpretation doesn't absolve him of guilt. He does, however, hope his explanation might help clear any conception that his actions were intentional or that his players' safety was at risk.
As news of Oceanside’s potential infractions began to leak earlier this week, one head football coach of a member school publicly insinuated that Oceanside’s infractions might be “100% intentional.” People not directly attached to either of the programs involved shared concern on social media over player safety violations. Oceanside was docked an opportunity to play in a preseason jamboree in August as punishment for using hand shields at practice a day earlier than the league allows. Grier maintains that his program operates as safely as any.
“We have never put a kid in harm’s way. That’s more important to us than anything else,” Grier said. “Player safety has never been an issue with any of our teams and never will be.
“There is zero competitive advantage to be gained. There was zero intention to break a rule. We put the kids in the game. We didn’t hide that at all. But would we have done it if we knew it was illegal? No chance. That’s not how I am. That’s not the program we run. We've always been very transparent with the league and anyone else that's interested in our school.”
One of the possible penalties for using what would be considered in this situation an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest in question and an accompanying fine. Should Oceanside, currently 8-0 overall and 3-0 with one game left to play in Region 6-AA, forfeit its win over Philip Simmons, the Landsharks would still, with just one region loss, have an opportunity to play for the region championship against Timberland (5-1, 2-0) on Friday. That's the simplest scenario.
Whether players took the field for both teams may no longer be the end of the issue though. The league contacted Oceanside Thursday afternoon inquiring further into the situation, asking if a specific list of players were dressed on both the junior varsity and varsity sidelines during any week this season, regardless of whether they entered the game or not.
The league’s by-laws state that “any player in uniform of and permitted in the bench area of a competing team is participating.” Oceanside selects certain junior varsity players to dress during varsity games at times as a reward, with no intention of actually playing them. Grier considers it part of building culture within his program.
Oceanside’s junior varsity didn’t play a game the week its varsity opened region play with a 61-6 win over North Charleston. It did play the following week, though, the night before Oceanside’s 42-0 win over Burke. Should that win also be forfeited because players dressed both nights, along with the Philip Simmons win, Oceanside would tumble toward the bottom of the Region 6 standings in danger of missing the playoffs entirely. Oceanside would have to beat Timberland and Burke would have to beat North Charleston for the Landsharks to grab the fourth and final playoff seed out of the region.
"We'll deal with the consequences once we understand what they are," Grier said. "I just hope the consequences truly fit the action and intent."
The league's rule book also states that "eligible football players who dress but do not participate in the varsity game may play in the subvarsity game the following day." There's not much difference, Grier contends, in that scenario than Oceanside having players who played a night prior for the junior varsity standing on the sideline dressed but not playing in a varsity game the following night.
But with question of the league's definition of playing in mind, Oceanside became concerned Thursday afternoon over language in the league rule book that states "a school or student shall not play in more than 10 varsity or 10 JV games to be completed prior to the play-offs." Unclear of the league's exact interpretation of dressing and playing, Oceanside held any junior varsity players who might be at risk out of its regular-season finale at Timberland on Thursday as a precaution. Players were told an hour before kickoff that not only could they not play in the final game of the season, they couldn't even dress. Oceanside was left with just 14 available players in a 6-0 win.
"The kids don't deserve any of this," Grier said. "I made a mistake and I own that. And I have to take my own medicine for that. But to have to tell 15-year-old kids that they can't even dress in their last game of the season, by absolutely no fault of their own, that's just heartbreaking. To tell these kids that I cost them something they've worked for is the worst part of all of this."
Grier was the last person to leave the school on Thursday night. He wore the disappointment in his body language as he exited, unusual vulnerability for the former Division I quarterback.
The past couple days have been some of the toughest in his coaching career. And things could to get worse before they improve. The league's resolution is expected to be handed down in the coming days, possibly as early as Friday morning.
Grier is known for meticulous preparation but less than 24 hours before kickoff of the biggest game of the season, possibly even the program's short history, he'd yet to put together his offensive game plan. He'd become too consumed in his defense of the situation at hand.
"We teach our kids to be accountable and how to handle adversity," Grier said. "Now is my time to show them what that actually looks like."
Grier gathered his things and slid through the double doors on way to the parking lot.
"I'm going to go see Hank," he said of his seven-month-old son with the first hint of optimism he’d let out all day. "Then tomorrow, it's game day, we’ll come back stronger."