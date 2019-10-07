Heathwood Hall picked up its first win over Porter-Gaud in 10 years with a 34-28 win in Charleston on Friday.
The Highlanders and Cyclones entered the game ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the SCISA AAA state rankings.
Heathwood led 21-7 by the opening minute of the second quarter. James Hill narrowed the Cyclones’ deficit to one score, 21-13, by halftime with a pair of field goals — the first from 31 yards and the second from 30.
Walker Carswell pulled Porter-Gaud within a point, 21-20, with a fumble returned for a touchdown three minutes into the second half. The Cyclones evened the game at 28-all with a touchdown pass from Matt Kelly to Harry Gaddy with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.
Ronnie Porter ran in the eventual game-winning score with more than five minutes left to play. Porter finished with 197 all-purpose yards, running for 108, adding 41 receiving and 48 in punt returns, with three touchdowns.
Kelly passed for 173 yards and two scores, and ran for a team-best 63 yards. Kyle Lafayette led the Cyclones with two catches for 75 yards and touchdown.
Porter-Gaud (3-3, 1-3) will travel to top-ranked Hammond on Friday.
Manning 51, Academic Magnet 0
Academic Magnet opened region play with a 51-0 loss to Manning Friday in North Charleston.
The Monarchs led 41-0 at halftime. Caleb Wright scored twice as part of five different players who ran in touchdowns through the opening two quarters.
Demetrick Taylor returned the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards to open a 48-0 lead. Taylor later pulled down an interception midway through the third quarter that led to a 32-yard Monarchs field goal.
Academic Magnet slips to 1-3 overall, 0-1 in Region 8-AAA. The Raptors have been outscored 118-0 the past two games but could see a more favorable matchup this week with a road game at winless Hanahan (0-5).
Andrew Jackson 56, Palmetto Christian 6
Palmetto Christian fell to SCISA 8-man No. 1 Andrew Jackson, 56-6, Friday in Mount Pleasant.
Connor Rourk led the Eagles with 111 passing yards to go with 78 rushing and the Eagles’ only score. Tyler Fagola caught three passes for 65 yards, and Wyatt Shogren added three for 46.
Carson Rourk posted a team-best 12 tackles for the Eagles defense. Ethan Lowther added 10 and Colson Gunn logged nine.
Palmetto Christian (3-2, 1-2) will try to stop a two-game slide at Holly Hill on Friday.