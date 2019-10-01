It’s reasonable to image that without Will Ramey’s versatility, Philip Simmons may not earned its first win of the season.
Ramey has been voted the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week following his three-touchdown performance in Philip Simmons’ 28-17 win at Hanahan.
The junior receiver and linebacker scored twice on offense and once on defense in the Iron Horses’ 11-point win.
“Will has worked hard in the weight room and on the practice field to become our best receiver and one of our best defenders,” Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig said. “He’s one of the hardest workers on and off the field.”
Ramey posted eight tackles and a pass breakup on defense, to go with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown that put Philip Simmons ahead 6-0 in the opening quarter.
Ramey struck again five minutes later, pulling in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Woolridge that opened a 12-0 advantage just before the close of the first quarter. Woolridge and Ramey hooked up again in the third quarter, this time on a 50-yard score that opened a 27-6 lead. Ramey finished with five catches for a team season-high 91 yards and the two scores.
“Will bought into everything we have ever asked our student-athletes to do,” Bendig said. “His presence on the file and in the program cannot be measured by numbers.”
Wando linebacker Colby McQueen finished just 14 votes off of Ramey in second place, with First Baptist receiver McKay Wilson landing third and Oceanside quarterback Sean Cooney fourth. Ramey is the first player voted the week’s best from Philip Simmons this season.
Fans can cast their ballots at moultrienews.com/potw2019 each week to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered. Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 5 nominations
Tyler Harper, LB, Philip Simmons
Philip Simmons junior linebacker Tyler Harper posted 14 tackles in the Iron Horses’ 36-9 loss to Whale Branch on Friday.
Harper logged a season-high 13 solo tackles. He also forced a fumble, creating the only turnover forced by the Iron Horse defense. Harper also ran for 76 yards on 16 carries.
Highlights
Matt Kelly, QB, Porter-Gaud
Porter-Gaud junior quarterback Matt Kelly logged 268 total yards and three touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 41-13 win over previously undefeated Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
Kelly ran for a team-high 138 yards and three touchdowns, all three coming in the fourth quarter. He also passed for 138 yards, completing 11 of 17 attempts.
Highlights
Joey Boylston, DL/TE, Oceanside
Oceanside junior Joey Boylston made an impact on both sides of the ball in the Landsharks’ 14-0 win over Legion on Friday
Bolyston made two catches for 22 yards, 18 of them coming on a touchdown reception that ended a scoreless tie in the third quarter. He added five tackles, two for a loss, with half of a sack and three quarterback hurries to help the Landsharks defense shut out an opponent that was averaging 37 points per game.
Highlights
Jaden Singleton, RB, Wando
Wando senior running back Jaden Singleton put together 127 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 34-33 overtime win at Ashley Ridge on Friday.
Singleton made the most of his opportunities, running for 61 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He added four catches for 66 yards. He scored twice in the first quarter — the first a 1-yard run and the second a 50-yard catch — to give Wando an early lead that would last into the fourth quarter. His 8-yard burst to the end zone put Wando ahead in the opening period of overtime.
Highlights