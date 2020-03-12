Concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have led most professional and collegiate sports leagues and organizations to alter their upcoming schedules. That's trickled down locally.
Each of the Power 5 conferences — ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC — have canceled their postseason basketball tournaments, including those already in progress. The SEC baseball season will be suspended until at least March 30.
The Colonial Athletic Association — which includes College of Charleston — has canceled the remainder of its women's basketball tournament and suspended spring sports "until further notice."
“Our first and foremost concern will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, staff and fans,” College of Charleston athletics director Matt Roberts said. “We will continue to evaluate and monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation on a daily basis and the recommendations shared by public health officials.”
"The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel," read a statement from the CAA. "Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.
"The conference will continue to diligently assess this matter."
The United Soccer League — which includes the Charleston Battery — announced the decision to suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days.
“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”
The SCHSL Executive Committee will hold a teleconference at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss coronavirus.
The GEICO Nationals high school basketball tournament has been postponed indefinitely. The national championship of high school basketball was moved to Dorman High School in Roebuck and scheduled for April 2-4. It was originally scheduled to be played at Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New York. The change of venue was to allow most of the 12 teams competing to bus to the South Carolina venue, rather than fly to New York. Four-time defending state champion Dorman had already received an invite to the prestigious championship tournament, only after winning an appeal with the S.C. High School League to participate.
“As the situation with Coronavirus continues to evolve, GEICO Nationals will be postponed indefinitely to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and spectators,” Rashid Ghazi, Executive Director, GEICO Nationals said in a release.
The Carolina Cup, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled.
The Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC will not be held. The change in schedule is due to the evolving global health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Statement from the Volvo Car Open:
The Volvo Car Open has been monitoring the evolving COVID-19 pandemic over the past several weeks and working diligently with all of our partners to develop policies and procedures for the overall health of our players, fans, partners, staff and volunteers during their visit to Charleston. Unfortunately with the worldwide concern of the spread of the coronavirus, the decision to cancel the Miami Open and the travel advisory issued by the WTA Tour for players, based upon travel restrictions on Europe, we cannot move forward with the 2020 Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4 – 12. We took the day to explore a variety of event scenarios, including hosting our tournament with only essential staff. However, as we are a global sporting event, this scenario is not possible. We are now offering ticket holders a full refund or credit to the next Volvo Car Open. Visit volvocaropen.com/update to process a ticket request. This decision has been made for the health and safety of our players, employees, volunteers, fans, partners and everyone associated with the Volvo Car Open.
“The team here at the Volvo Car Open, which includes staff, partners, sponsors and more than 300 volunteers, is absolutely devastated that we had to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open,” said Bob Moran, President and Tournament Director for the Volvo Car Open. “We took time today to understand all of our options, one of which was playing without fans as we know the players who were still in the United States wanted to play. It was important for us to see if that was feasible as we recognize that playing tennis is their livelihood and we wanted to support them as much as possible. The health situation is simply moving too fast and affecting all events across the world. Ultimately we needed to make a decision that was in the best interest of all involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible virus and hoping for a quick recovery across the globe.”
Attendees for the 2020 Volvo Car Open may request a refund of credit towards the next tournament. Please visit volvocaropen.com/update for more information.