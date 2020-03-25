Hope that high school sports might resume this spring has been sliced a little thinner.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday, March 24 that all public schools will remain closed through April due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The S.C. High School League (SCHSL), in turn, extended its suspension of all sports, including practice and all team-related activities, through April as well.
The High School League originally suspended the spring season until at least April 6, with a teleconference scheduled for April 2 to discuss how to proceed. That conference will still take place as scheduled.
“We must continue the suspension of athletics not only as a necessary safety measure but to fully comply with the Governor’s executive order,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “It saddens me to say at this time, there is not a prediction on when middle and high school athletics will resume.”
Time is running dangerously thin to resume play. Singleton has said that playing into the summer is a possibility, should schools remain open. Should the rest of the school year be canceled or completed remotely, the spring season would likely not resume.
The S.C. Independent School Association (SCISA), which governs most private schools in the state, has also updated its suspension.
SCISA originally suspended the spring season until April 3 but announced Tuesday that it would adhere to McMaster’s directive, closing member schools through April, effectively suspending athletics along with it.