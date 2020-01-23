Sincere Brown was surprised, unsure, a little concerned. The past 10 months have been a ride of ranging emotions for one of the Lowcountry’s top prospects.
First Baptist’s 6-foot-5 three-star receiver felt relieved this week, just glad to have a little more clarity in what can be such an uncertain process.
Brown committed to South Florida on Monday, two weeks before National Signing Day kicks off the second signing period for 2020 college recruits on Feb. 5.
The senior wide out had been committed to Appalachian State since July. He said he chose App State over the likes of Navy, Coastal Carolina and The Citadel because the Mountaineers coaches we’re making him a priority at the time.
That was before head coach Eliah Drinkwitz left the Mountaineers in December to accept the same position at Missouri. There didn't seem to be any immediate opportunity for Brown to join Drinkwitz in Columbia. Brown was a little caught off guard and nervous that he was running out of time. He was largely starting over, now with just two months left before Signing Day.
“That affected my decision a lot because I wanted to play under Coach Drinkwitz badly,” Brown said of the App State coaching change. "These decisions can determine the outcome of your life."
Jeff Scott was named head coach of South Florida in early December. The former Clemson co-offensive coordinator was already familiar with Brown and First Baptist through the Tigers' recruitment of former Hurricanes running back Michel Dukes the past few years.
Scott coached receivers at Clemson for seven years before adding the co-offensive coordinator title for the past five. Eight of his former receivers were on NFL rosters in 2019, including Sammy Watkins, who'll start for Kansas City in the Super Bowl next week. Brown immediately hit it off with Scott, who has been named by Rivals as one of the 25 best recruiters in the nation each of the past six years.
“Scott interested me a lot knowing he was a former wide receivers coach,” Brown said. “I know that he put receivers in the NFL and developed them quickly (at Clemson).”
Brown put together 501 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in the Hurricanes’ ground-based offense. He exploded for 1,210 yards and 11 scores in a more pass-oriented attack as a senior. His average of 22.8 yards per reception ranked second overall in MaxPreps’ statewide database of 500 receivers this fall. He even played some defense, returning an interception for a touchdown.
The three-sport athlete has a long, athletic frame. He’s a long strider and tall leaper. He helped the First Baptist basketball team to the state semifinals last February. He's averaging eight points, six rebounds and two blocks starting at forward this winter. He placed third in the 100-meter dash at the SCISA track and field state championships in May.
“He’s got the size and speed. That jumps out immediately,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said. “College coaches like that he’s an aggressive pass receiver too. He can go up and get it. Very coachable; he listens to everything you teach him. He’s constantly improving.”
Brown visited South Florida last weekend and said “being around the guys” pushed South Florida in his favor.
If Brown has learned anything through the process, it’s that recruiting can be a unpredictable business. His was a winding process, even at a more accelerated pace. He received his first offer last spring, committed less than four months later. He was forced to scramble last minute. He decommited from one school and committed to another on the same day. Still, even if it’s not exactly what he expected, Brown is enjoying himself.
“I was more than what I expected,” Brown said. “It’s been amazing.”