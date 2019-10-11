Myron Wigfall has moments of regret.
Times alone in the confidence of his own company, Wigfall, in a rare bit of vulnerability, lets frustration drive him to wonder where things went wrong.
He’s refreshingly honest, flowing with candor not typical of every high school athlete, which is why you believe him when he assures that he’s actually happy.
“It’s not always easy but I’m blessed, man,” he begins. “I keep my head high at the end of the day because I know all of this is part of God’s plan.”
There’s a comforting sense of peace in the hazel eyes of Pinewood’s senior quarterback. You wonder how a kid could still smile so genuinely in the moments following a 68-13 loss at First Baptist — the school he led to the state championship game last fall before transferring to Pinewood this summer. And on homecoming of all nights.
Pinewood remains winless this season. Seven miserable losses in row. Wigfall lost just nine games total through his first three years of high school. Now he can’t scrape together a single win. Still he smiles.
He isn’t bitter. He isn’t sad. Other than the increasingly rare moments of vulnerability, he’s actually thankful. It’s easy to be the quarterback when things are going well, he’ll tell you. It’s when things are going their worst, he explains, that leadership is truly tested. His circumstances have forced him to harden. He thinks he’s better for all of this.
“I realize that playing quarterback and coming (to Pinewood), you know, I chose that. It’s on me,” Wigfall said. “So really, either I step up and take what comes with it or just go with the flow. And I don’t plan on going with the flow.”
Wigfall transferred from Cross to First Baptist ahead of his junior season. There aren’t 20 schools in the state smaller than Cross. That isn’t to say First Baptist is much larger. But the Hurricanes, then back-to-back state champions, were enjoying a different level of exposure than Cross could offer. Wigfall mulled over the decision for weeks.
First Baptist lost just two games all season, both to eventual state champion Hammond. Other than that, the Hurricanes outscored their competition 467-74, scoring more than 40 points in five different games and once topping out at a season-high 70. Wigfall passed for more than 1,600 yards and scored 21 touchdowns, both career-highs. He gained the exposure he sought. His name became recognizable. The First Baptist student section was still calling it in the season opener this fall.
“We were just having fun every night,” Wigfall said. “Everything was just fun.”
Pinewood is averaging about nine points per game this season. The Panthers were littered with injuries early, including Wigfall, who’s battled a high-ankle sprain most of the season. It’s the first significant injury of his career. He didn’t initially understand what the trainer meant by sitting out, or at least subconsciously refused to accept it. He’d still show up to practice fully dressed out in pads, only to be told he couldn’t physically participate.
Wigfall was voted a captain by his teammates during the preseason. He’d only been there a few weeks. He felt the weight of expectations. He shouldered a burden of hope that he be might able to translate last year’s success with the Hurricanes into something positive for a once proud Panthers program that’s fallen on dire times in recent years. He didn’t want anyone to think less of him. Hobbled by injury, he had to reevaluate his purpose with the Panthers.
“It’s like living in Hawaii and then all of a sudden moving to Alaska. It’s all just been such a change for him,” Pinewood coach Michael Wright said. “I initially recognized that he was a little frustrated trying to handle everything. I think his injury gave him time to reflect a little bit. He had to learn how to be a different kind of leader.”
Wigfall cracked a nostalgic smile watching the pass spiral through the air. He’d lived this moment a million times, only from a slightly different perspective. His favorite memory on First Baptist’s field is a 67-yard fade he threw to Sincere Brown in the opening round of the state playoffs last season. Wigfall and Brown made eye contact before the snap. Wigfall floated the pass high. Brown went up and snagged it and broke free to the end zone.
This pass was similar. Same field, heading toward the same end zone. This time, a 45-yard jump ball to Brown, who, relatively unknown last season, has become one of the state’s top receivers. This time, though, it was Will Daniel heaving the deep pass, as Wigfall watched from the visitor’s sideline. It was part of a 245-yard, three-touchdown night for Daniel, a junior, who ranks toward the top of the state in passing in his first season with the Hurricanes.
Daniel’s arrival at First Baptist undeniably played into Wigfall’s departure. He heard through word of mouth last spring that Daniel was transferring in from Bishop England. He thought at the time he was owed some sort of explanation and admits the lack of communication bother him. By April, he was considering another move.
When regret creeps in, it isn’t because he's transferred twice or how things have played out since the second. The only thing Wigfall really regrets is not fighting for his position. He isn’t sure whether staying would’ve been a better option than leaving. But the perception that he gave way rather than battling is something he isn’t proud of. He wasn’t as mature then as he is now. Thinking back on his choices, the person he is now might’ve handled the situation differently, he says.
“He’s one heck of a kid,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said. Wigfall lifted Waters off the ground with a hug after the game. “We did some good things together. And he came back and played well tonight, I was so glad. He threw a heck of a ball a couple times. It was nice to see that.”
Wigfall threw a 26-yard touchdown on a rollout in the second quarter that Waters dubbed a “heck of a throw” speaking into his headset. It was Wigfall’s second touchdown of the half. The first was a 70-yard bomb that looked a lot like that pass in the Ben Lippen game. He finished with 119 yards and the two scores, one of his more productive games of the season.
But a redemption story would’ve been too easy. People love fairy tales. This isn’t that. It wouldn’t make sense in a season of such struggle. Wigfall was battered around. He was bruised by the end. First Baptist led 35-7 by the end of the first quarter. They rang up 557 yards in all to improve to 5-2 as one of the top SCISA teams in the state. Wigfall and Pinewood will continue their search for their first win together.
“I love it for them,” Wigfall said. “No hard feelings at all. I love to see my guys eat. I want to see Will do good. It’s still all love over there.”
There are times Wigfall has regrets. But standing at midfield after the game tonight, cracking jokes and laughing with old friends, slapping handshakes and hugs with former teammates and coaches after the game — even if he stands as a visitor on the field he once called home — tonight, Wigfall, a different man through it all, doesn’t regret a minute of it.