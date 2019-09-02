Lowcountry high school football teams have been forced to alter their schedules as Hurricane Dorian threatens the South Carolina coast.
Oceanside's varsity football game at Socastee will not be played on Friday. If school resumes on Friday, the game will be played on Saturday. If it does not resume on Friday, the game will not be made up unless the regular season is extended a week by the S.C. High School League, which is unlikely as the large majority of the state will not be affected.
First Baptist's varsity football game against Wilson Hall will not be played on Friday. Saturday is a possibility, though unlikely. The game will definitely not be moved to Monday, which at that point would mean it will not be played at all.
Philip Simmons' varsity football game against Charleston Charter will not be played on Friday. Saturday and Monday are still possibilities if the two sides can work it out.
Porter-Gaud’s varsity football game against Pinewood will not be played on Friday. Porter-Gaud is willing to host the game on Monday, if possible.
Ashley Ridge at Stratford varsity football game will not be played on Friday. The two sides still working through potential makeup scenarios
Palmetto Christian's varsity football game at Wardlaw Academy has been canceled. Oceanside's junior varsity football game against Socastee has been canceled.
Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties have closed schools indefinitely beginning Tuesday. There will be no practices or games played in any sport on days the school districts are closed.
The status of most high school football games scheduled for Friday in the Lowcountry has not been officially decided as of early Monday morning.
It is widely expected, however, that the local Week 2 games will not be played on Friday with the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian this week.
It is a possibility that some of the games are played over the weekend or even on Monday. Several local coaches have said, without the week to prepare, that scenario is highly unlikely though as the public school games are non-region matchups and would not directly affect playoff seeding.
