The status of most high school football games scheduled for Friday in the Lowcountry has not been officially decided as of early Monday morning.
It is widely expected, however, that the local Week 2 games will not be played on Friday with the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian this week.
It is a possibility that some of the games are played over the weekend or even on Monday. Several local coaches have said, without the week to prepare, that scenario is highly unlikely though as the public school games are non-region matchups and would not directly affect playoff seeding.
Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties have closed schools indefinitely beginning Tuesday. There will be no practices or games played on days the school districts are closed.