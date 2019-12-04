The Cainhoy Hurricanes won four matches in three days to capture the U15 girls championship of the 25th annual James Island Cup last week.
The Hurricanes opened with a 3-1 win over JIYSC 06 Red on Friday, then shut out Technical TSC 7-0 on Saturday. They followed with a 5-0 shutout of GPS Coastal on Sunday morning to advance into the tournament title match later that afternoon.
Cainhoy and JIYSC 06 Red met again in the finals. The James Island team built a two-score cushion before the Hurricanes rallied even to force a decisive penalty kick shootout, where Lily Lupton tended the goal and Delanie Atkins put away the game-winning score for Cainhoy.
Cainhoy Hurricanes team members include: (picture, back row) coach Scott Douty, Georgia Gallo, Abigail Poole, Delanie Atkins, Camden Davis, Mary Claire Smith, Lily Lyman, Morgan Cook, coach Tim Tyler, (front row) Lang Ives, Jorga Tyler, Ashton Douty, Livi Dodd, Lily Lupton, Emma Muller, Lily Hodge, Ansley Douty.