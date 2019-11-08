A few plays bounce a different way and Bishop England might’ve advanced. That’s the cruelty of the postseason though.
Lake City outlasted Bishop England, 14-7, in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday at Jack Cantey Stadium on Daniel Island.
The third-seeded Panthers advance to face top-seeded Gilbert in the second round. The Bishops’ season ends at 5-4 overall.
“A couple of big plays can decide a game like this in a playoff situation,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “We played pretty well defensively most of the night but a play or two here or there made the difference.”
Bishop England limited Lake City to 252 yards of total offense, 94 of it coming on two scoring plays.
Lake City junior quarterback Hilshon Bailey put the Panthers ahead early with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Daimen Williams on a slant across the middle of the field with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Bishop England turned the ball over on downs, missed a field goal and threw an interception all in the second quarter to enter halftime still trailing 7-0.
“They put pretty good pressure on us,” Cantey said. “We couldn’t get the ball off like we needed to.”
Avery Harrison broke open a two-score Panthers lead with a 67-yard sprint to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Harrison finished with 130 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 per carry. He took over the Panthers offense for a large share of the fourth quarter, playing wildcat quarterback as Bailey nursed an ankle injury.
“(Harrison) has been a spark plug for us all season,” Lake City first-year head coach Ron Baker said. “He’s a kid we tried to get the ball to in so many different ways tonight.”
Bishop England ended the shut out with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cam Costa to Shane Snyder 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Bishops regained possession at their own 45-yard line with more than five minutes to play, and again at their own 30-yard line with just over two minutes to play but turned the ball over on downs on the Panthers’ side of the field both times.
Bishop England finished with 147 yards of offense, managing -2 on the ground.
“Our energy level was very high on defense,” Baker said. “Our guys did a good job in coverage. We played more man coverage than normal and our guys stepped up. That’s what it takes in a playoff game like this.”
Bishop England was missing five starters to injury.