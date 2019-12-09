Several local standouts are included in the S.C. Football Coaches Association all-state teams, released on Monday.
Wando senior Will Pickren was one of six defensive backs selected from across the state on the Class AAAAA team. Fort Dorchester lineman Brandon Johnson and linebacker Darryle Ware join him on the AAAAA defense.
Summerville senior Adam McKanna was one of seven offensive lineman included on the AAAAA offense. He’s joined by Berkeley receiver Hakeem Meggett.
Brody Hopkins (Summerville), Matt Duncan (Ashley Ridge), Manny Mukuamu (Goose Creek), Damon Mouzon (Goose Creek), Jacob Dunn (Berkeley), Marion Nelson (West Ashley), Luke Taylor (Summerville), Terrance Wilson (Ashley Ridge), Kamryn Petrick (Ashley Ridge) each earned honorable mention nods in AAAAA.
Timberland was represented at all three levels on the AA all-state defense. Junior defensive lineman Sam Moultrie was joined by linebacker Matt Williamson and defensive back Jaleen Richardson from the Wolves.
Woodland receiver Lavell Davis was one of seven receivers selected to the AA offense, and is joined by Timberland lineman Javar Jenkins.
Tyler Harper (Philip Simmons), Keyshawn Lockwood (Philip Simmons), Will Ramey (Philip Simmons), Mickey Walker (Philip Simmons), Jamaal McKinney (Timberland), Jamari Nelson (Timberland) each earned honorable mention honors in AA.
Baptist Hill defensive lineman Tiquan Bright was selected to the Class A all-state team.
Class AA Lower State runner-up Oceanside did not have a player selected to the all-state team, despite producing a 3,000-yard passer, 2,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and not losing a game until the state semifinals.
All-state player selections were decided by coaches of the respective classifications and based mostly off of nominations from team coaches. The SCFCA did not receive a nomination from Oceanside, though its players were still eligible to be selected by the AA committee based off talent and productivity.
Class AAAAA
|Defensive Line
|Linebacker
|Defensive back
|Athlete
|Byrd, Josh-Byrnes
|Calwile, K.C.-Dorman
|Edwards, Tylik-Rock Hill
|Allen, Tristan-Lexington
|Donald, Cameron-Woodmont
|Harper, Elijah-Westside
|Fortune, O'Donnell-Sumter
|Guinn, Jaquarius-Clover
|Johnson, Gregory-Northwestern
|Mack, Buddy-Byrnes
|Specialist
|Hemingway, Tonka-Conway
|Johnson, Hayden-Clover
|McGowan, Mark-Laurens
|Bishop, Henry-Spartanburg K
|Irby, Trey-Dutch Fork
|Martin, Duane-Laurens
|Phillips, Andru-Mauldin
|Rogers, Hunter-Spring Valley LS
|Johnson, Brandon-Fort Dorchester
|Ware, Darryl-Fort Dorchester
|Pickren, Will-Wando
|Offensive Line
|Tight End
|Running back
|Wide Receiver
|Clements, Parker-Lugoff-Elgin
|Droze, Dillon-Dorman
|Harris, Rahjai-Byrnes
|Caldwell, Ger-Cari-Northwestern
|Gentry, Thornton-Chapin
|Ryan, Braylon-Greenwood
|Walker, Braden-River Bluff
|Craft, Tylee-Sumter
|Goss, Darin-Carolina Forest
|Hyatt, Jalin-Dutch Fork
|McKanna, Adam-Summerville
|Quarterback
|Lane, Jaylin-Clover
|Robinson, Thomias-Spartanburg
|Garcia, Mason-Carolina Forest
|Meggett, Hakeem-Berkeley
|Strickland, Chuck-Byrnes
|Olenchuk, Ty-Dutch Fork
|Short, Zavier-Chapin
|Taiste, Nick-White Knoll
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Bowyer, Kade-Dorman
|Alberry, Noah-Dorman
|Brooks, Ta'Chawn-Dutch Fork
|Johnson, Natron-Gaffney
|Chandler, Cameron-TL Hanna
|Anderson, Walker-Lexington
|Brown, Jonathan-TL Hanna
|Lee, Hayden-Dorman
|Dunn, Jacob-Berkeley
|Boatwright, Nick-Woodmont
|Burrell, Joshua-Blythewood
|Makuamu, Emmannuel-Goose Creek
|Fernicola, Jake-Woodmont
|Crouch, Nijae-Byrnes
|Caldwell, Clay-Boiling Springs
|McCall, Anthony-Sumter
|Harper, Cameron-South Florence
|Davis, Bradley-Dorman
|Duncan, Matthew-Ashley Ridge
|Mouzon, Damon-Goose Creek
|Huyck, Garrett-Chapin
|Edwards, Brandon-Blythewood
|Graves, Marquise-Boiling Springs
|Mahon, Jackson-Laurens
|Floyd, Mason-Chapin
|Hall, Jon-Dutch Fork
|Nelson, Marion-West Ashley
|Johnson, DiMarco-Dutch Fork
|Hopkins, Brody-Summerville
|Robinson, Trell-Boiling Springs
|Mann, Hunter-Laurens
|Jackson, Anthony-Rock Hill
|Ryan, Braylon-Greenwood
|McDaniel, Tyrik-Dutch Fork
|Mahon, Jackson-Laurens
|Seay, Bryson-Boiling Springs
|Pinckney, Dre'-Boiling Springs
|Mansell, Nigajuan-Westside
|Sullivan, Cody-Woodmont
|Richards, Caden-Gaffney
|Pedroni, Roger-Chapin
|Taylor, Luke-Summerville
|Smith, Rodney-Gaffney
|Petrick, Kamryn-Ashley Ridge
|Wilson, Terrance-Ashley Ridge
|Taylor, Joshua-Chapin
|Vasquez, Hayden-Sumter
Class AAAA
|Defensive Line
|Linebacker
|Defensive Back
|Aldridge, Rontarius-South Pointe
|Abraham, Justin-Hartsville
|Cole, Demarzo-Hilton Head
|Blackston, Will-Belton-Honea Path
|Best, Dontarian-ACF Flora
|Miller, Christian-Hilton Head
|Bush, Emmanuel-Lancaster
|Frazier, Dez-Wren
|Moore, Jahari-York
|Holley, McZavion-Greer
|Haigler, Kevon-Hartsville
|Player, Tyson-Ridge View
|Spells, Quamil-Myrtle Beach
|Morgan, Harrison-Wren
|Tate, Jalen-Greenville
|Thorne, Jacson-Crestwood
|Pointer, Shedrick-Myrtle Beach
|Venables, Tyler-DW Daniel
|Offensive Line
|Running Back
|Wide Receiver
|Boggs, Will-York
|Lewis, Ramsey-North Myrtle Beach
|Archie, Fred-Lower Richland
|Chisolm, Kyson-South Pointe
|Dagin, James-Beaufort
|Atkins, Cam-Westwood
|Franks, Barron-Greenville
|Cherry, Tyler-Wren
|Kosek, Colin-Wren
|Quarterback
|Hamilton, Hack-DW Daniel
|Muller, Chandler-Ridge View
|Doty, Luke-Myrtle Beach
|Mangum, Peyton-Eastside
|Shannon, Ashton-York
|Owens, Joe-Wren
|Scott, Cincere-Ridge View
|Tight End
|Athlete
|Specialist
|Ellis, Khalil-York
|Lawrence, Naders-Airport
|Hayes, Evan-Bluffton K
|Sanders, Jesse-South Aiken
|Smith, Zane-North Myrtle Beach P
|Wilson, Eli-Wren
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Gadson, Rodney-Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|Jones, Kodi-Eastside
|Bond, Luke-Bluffton
|Green, Ahmon-Westwood
|Hart, Floyd-Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|Bratcher, Clay-Belton-Honea Path
|Hammond, Charles-North Augusta
|Louris, Max-Eastside
|Castles, Tradd-Brookland-Cayce
|Huger, Jovaughn-Lower Richland
|Miller, DeArmond-Greer
|Eichelberger, Caleb-South Aiken
|Kerns, Jakyre-Greer
|Pack, Matthew-AC Flora
|Ellis, RJ-Belton-Honea Path
|Kirkland, Lee-Bluffton
|Pope, Banks-AC Flora
|Oliphant, Jabez-South Aiken
|Skolloff, Marshall-Eastside
|Smith, Charlie-DW Daniel
|White, Rakim-Bluffton
|Smith, Quentin-Belton-Honea Path
|Wooten, Daniel-Blue Ridge
|Taylor, Jabez-Lower Richland
|Ganzy, Jamison-Lower Richland
Class AAA
|Defensive Line
|Linebacker
|Defensive Back
|Caldwell, Clint-Lake City
|Caldwell, Kentrell-Newberry
|Cassidy, Matthew-Camden
|Evans, Quay-Chester
|Ferguson, Timothy-Chapman
|Fields, Terry-May River
|Gray, Deshontez-Pelion
|Juggins, Marcellus-Camden
|Gastinell, Je'Corie-Chapman
|Macon, Kenya-Swansea
|King, Ty'Quan-Dillon
|Harris, Deandre-Gilbert
|Martin, Markee-Pendleton
|Littlejohn, CJ-Broome
|Jefferson, AJ-Indian Land
|McIver, Xavier-Cheraw
|Shelley, Drew-Aynor
|West, Robert-S Thurmond
|Offensive Line
|Running back
|Wide Receiver
|Drake, Eddie-Broome
|Lane, Willis-Camden
|Coit, Jalen-Cheraw
|Hall, Jacob-Clinton
|Williams, Shereoh-WH
|Holt, Alec-Gilbert
|Jeffcoat, Will-Pelion
|Jones, Michael-Swansea
|Rogers, Tyler-Chapman
|Quarterback
|McKelvin, Omarion-Woodruff
|Todd, Colby-Aynor
|Colasurdo, Mikele-Chapman
|Mitchell, DaShun-Chapman
|Vincent, Jayden-Crescent
|Tolen, Jy-Gilbert
|Qwiy, Deaveaun-Indian Land
|Tight End
|Athlete
|Specialist
|Arnoult, Blake-Mid Carolina
|Wilmore, Ahmorae-Newberry
|Files, Bailey-Edisto K/P
|Twitty, Noah-Chapman Ret.
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Copley, John-Camden
|Brown, Andrew-Aynor
|Graham, Connor-Powdersville
|Dendy, Tay-Southside
|Bowman, Jaheim-Crescent
|Gray, Camden-Chapman
|Dirton, Jay-Southside
|Colasurdo, Andrew-Chapman
|Dendy, Shamare-Woodruff
|Drake, Eddie-Broome
|Gary, JyKorie-Clinton
|Ellis, Jamie-Crescent
|Farrison, Marquese-Edisto
|Kyseen, Jabar-Battery Creek
|Funnye, Tyree-Waccamaw
|Fulton, Khalil-Lake City
|Mills, Ly'Terrence-Chester
|Gary, JyKorie-Clinton
|Graham, Connor-Powdersville
|Mosier, Banks-Camden
|Holden, Shawntravis-Seneca
|Howell, Drew-Gilbert
|Poole, Caleb-Seneca
|Littlejohn, CJ-Broome
|Terrell, Lamone-Chapman
|Rollins, Ben-Chapman
|Reed, Matt-Gilbert
|Watson, Gabe-Chapman
|Tobe, BJ-M. Carolina
|Shelley, Drew-Aynor
|Wilson, Brandon-Battery Creek
|Tolleson, Paxton-Chapman
|Smith, Dante-Chapman
|Caughman, Austin-Clinton
Class AA
|Defensive Line
|Linebacker
|Defensive Back
|Burton, An'Darius-Abbeville
|Bush, Donovan-Silver Bluff
|Booker, Josh-Ninety Six
|Chisholm, Drew-Blacksburg
|Cherry, Reagan-Saluda
|Brunson, Michael-Calhoun County
|Dorsey, Kevon-Andrews
|Frazier, Jaquez-Whale Branch
|Jenkins, Jalen-Hannah-Pamplico
|Funderburk, Dajun-Central
|Shuler, Jhalyn-Abbeville
|Mattison, Hosea-Southside Christian
|Moultrie, Sam-Timberland
|Watson, Deshawn-Barnwell
|Richardson, Jaleen-Timberland
|Smith, Carson-Abbeville
|Williamson, Matt-Timberland
|Temple, Cruz-Abbeville
|Offensive Line
|Running Back
|Wide Receiver
|Briggs, Kearse-Barnwell
|Moore, JD-Abbeville
|Davis, Lavell-Woodland
|Dorsey, Rodrick-Andrews
|Pinkney, Mallory-Southside Christian
|Dewberry, Marcus-Blacksburg
|Jenkins, Javar-Timberland
|Grate, DeIrvin-Columbia
|Jones, Trai-Abbeville
|Quarterback
|Martin, Desmond-CA Johnson
|Mincey, Devon-Hannah-Pamplico
|Bell, Noah-Saluda
|Shropshire, Shyheem-North Central
|Nickles, Connor-Abbeville
|Hertberg, JW-Southside Christian
|Williams, Ke'Shoun-Batesburg-Leesville
|Wannamaker, Tyshawn-Calhoun County
|Wright, Dallan-Saluda
|Tight End
|Athlete
|Specialist
|Dorris, Jackson-Southside Christian
|Hardin, Demetric-Lewisville
|Bradford, Dylan-Abbeville K
|Morgan, Max-Christ Church P
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Honorable Mention
|Allen, Devonte-Marion
|Adams, Kazarius-Gray Collegiate
|Johnson, Darius-Silver Bluff
|Fludd, Je'Marius-Calhoun County
|Clark, Tyler-Southside Christian
|Nelson, Jamari-Timberland
|Harper, Tyler-Phillip Simmons
|Brown, Isiah-Johnsonville
|Painter, Zachary-Blacksburg
|Haven, Kalab-North Central
|Hazel, De'Arius-Whale Branch
|Latham, Ryan-Ninety Six
|Crawford, Qualiek-Marion
|Lockwood, Keyshaw-Phillip Simmons
|Martin, Jayden-Southside Christian
|Matthews, Chandler-Latta
|Dollison, Omarion-Gray Collegiate
|McKinney, Jamaal-Timberland
|Roberson, Damondre-CA Johnson
|Ramey, Will-Phillip Simmons
|Russell, Sam-Christ Church
|Walker, Mickey-Phillip Simmons
|Helms, Hunter-Gray Collegiate
Class A
Defensive Line
Linebacker
Defensive Back
Blackmon, Scott-Great Falls
Glenn, Dawson-Dixie
Adams, Donnell-Great Falls
Bright, Tiquan-Baptist Hill
Edwards, Xavier-Green Sea
Benjamin, Jesus-Bethune-Bowman
Davis, Elijah-Wagener-Salley
Langley, JJ-Lamar
Campbell, AJ-Green Sea-Floyds
Edwards, Xavier-Green Sea
Montgomery, Tyrese-CE Murray
Dixon, Jaquan-Green Sea-Floyds
Montgomery, Kobe-C E Murray
Prather, Matthew-Whitmire
McKnight, Antonio-CE Murray
Shaw, Caleb-Wagener-Salley
Offensive Line
Runningback
Wide Receiver
Alston-Daniels, Nyziah-CE Murray
Cooper, Darrious-CE Murray
Adams, Donnell Great Falls
Amerson, Shane-Lamar
Crumbley, Chandler-Whitmire
Chandler, Adrian-Williston-Elko
Cox, Tanner-Green Sea-Floyds
Quarterback
Reid, DaJaun-CE Murray
Felker, Andrew-Whitmire
Elliott, Bubba-Green Sea-Floyds
Swedenburg, Antonio-Wagener-Salley
Montgomery, Kobe-CE Murray
Galloway, Cam-Lamar
Walton, Anthony-Lamar
Tight End
Athlete
Specialist
Williams, Westin-Wagener-Salley
Dixon, Jaquan-Green Sea-Floyds
Damron, Ethan-Green Sea-Floyds P
Seratte, Freddy-Green Sea-Floyds K