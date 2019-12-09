IMG_6567.jpg
Wando senior captain Will Pickren and the Warriors defense forced five turnovers in a 30-21 win at Conway on Friday.

Several local standouts are included in the S.C. Football Coaches Association all-state teams, released on Monday.

Wando senior Will Pickren was one of six defensive backs selected from across the state on the Class AAAAA team. Fort Dorchester lineman Brandon Johnson and linebacker Darryle Ware join him on the AAAAA defense.

Summerville senior Adam McKanna was one of seven offensive lineman included on the AAAAA offense. He’s joined by Berkeley receiver Hakeem Meggett.

Brody Hopkins (Summerville), Matt Duncan (Ashley Ridge), Manny Mukuamu (Goose Creek), Damon Mouzon (Goose Creek), Jacob Dunn (Berkeley), Marion Nelson (West Ashley), Luke Taylor (Summerville), Terrance Wilson (Ashley Ridge), Kamryn Petrick (Ashley Ridge) each earned honorable mention nods in AAAAA.

Timberland was represented at all three levels on the AA all-state defense. Junior defensive lineman Sam Moultrie was joined by linebacker Matt Williamson and defensive back Jaleen Richardson from the Wolves.

Woodland receiver Lavell Davis was one of seven receivers selected to the AA offense, and is joined by Timberland lineman Javar Jenkins.

Tyler Harper (Philip Simmons), Keyshawn Lockwood (Philip Simmons), Will Ramey (Philip Simmons), Mickey Walker (Philip Simmons), Jamaal McKinney (Timberland), Jamari Nelson (Timberland) each earned honorable mention honors in AA.

Baptist Hill defensive lineman Tiquan Bright was selected to the Class A all-state team.

Class AA Lower State runner-up Oceanside did not have a player selected to the all-state team, despite producing a 3,000-yard passer, 2,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and not losing a game until the state semifinals.

All-state player selections were decided by coaches of the respective classifications and based mostly off of nominations from team coaches. The SCFCA did not receive a nomination from Oceanside, though its players were still eligible to be selected by the AA committee based off talent and productivity. 

Class AAAAA

Defensive LineLinebackerDefensive backAthlete
Byrd, Josh-Byrnes                   Calwile, K.C.-Dorman     Edwards, Tylik-Rock Hill  Allen, Tristan-Lexington        
Donald, Cameron-Woodmont   Harper, Elijah-Westside    Fortune, O'Donnell-Sumter      
Guinn, Jaquarius-Clover   Johnson, Gregory-Northwestern             Mack, Buddy-Byrnes    Specialist
Hemingway, Tonka-Conway Johnson, Hayden-Clover   McGowan, Mark-Laurens         Bishop, Henry-Spartanburg  K
Irby, Trey-Dutch Fork                         Martin, Duane-Laurens          Phillips, Andru-Mauldin    Rogers, Hunter-Spring Valley     LS
Johnson, Brandon-Fort DorchesterWare, Darryl-Fort Dorchester  Pickren, Will-Wando          
    
Offensive LineTight EndRunning backWide Receiver
Clements, Parker-Lugoff-Elgin            Droze, Dillon-Dorman   Harris, Rahjai-Byrnes         Caldwell, Ger-Cari-Northwestern           
Gentry, Thornton-Chapin         Ryan, Braylon-Greenwood  Walker, Braden-River Bluff        Craft, Tylee-Sumter                 
Goss, Darin-Carolina Forest                Hyatt, Jalin-Dutch Fork                        
McKanna, Adam-Summerville Quarterback Lane, Jaylin-Clover    
Robinson, Thomias-Spartanburg   Garcia, Mason-Carolina Forest        Meggett, Hakeem-Berkeley       
Strickland, Chuck-Byrnes   Olenchuk, Ty-Dutch Fork                   Short, Zavier-Chapin                
Taiste, Nick-White Knoll      
    
Honorable MentionHonorable MentionHonorable MentionHonorable Mention
Bowyer, Kade-Dorman     Alberry, Noah-Dorman      Brooks, Ta'Chawn-Dutch Fork             Johnson, Natron-Gaffney     
Chandler, Cameron-TL Hanna  Anderson, Walker-Lexington  Brown, Jonathan-TL Hanna    Lee, Hayden-Dorman   
Dunn, Jacob-Berkeley              Boatwright, Nick-Woodmont   Burrell, Joshua-Blythewood       Makuamu, Emmannuel-Goose Creek 
Fernicola, Jake-Woodmont   Crouch, Nijae-Byrnes     Caldwell, Clay-Boiling Springs    McCall, Anthony-Sumter 
Harper, Cameron-South Florence    Davis, Bradley-Dorman       Duncan, Matthew-Ashley Ridge           Mouzon, Damon-Goose Creek    
Huyck, Garrett-Chapin           Edwards, Brandon-Blythewood Graves, Marquise-Boiling Springs     
Mahon, Jackson-Laurens       Floyd, Mason-Chapin                Hall, Jon-Dutch Fork                           
Nelson, Marion-West Ashley                Johnson, DiMarco-Dutch Fork       Hopkins, Brody-Summerville  
Robinson, Trell-Boiling Springs            Mann, Hunter-Laurens           Jackson, Anthony-Rock Hill   
Ryan, Braylon-Greenwood  McDaniel, Tyrik-Dutch Fork                 Mahon, Jackson-Laurens      
Seay, Bryson-Boiling Springs       Pinckney, Dre'-Boiling Springs            Mansell, Nigajuan-Westside     
Sullivan, Cody-Woodmont    Richards, Caden-Gaffney  Pedroni, Roger-Chapin          
Taylor, Luke-Summerville      Smith, Rodney-Gaffney     Petrick, Kamryn-Ashley Ridge                
Wilson, Terrance-Ashley Ridge                 Taylor, Joshua-Chapin             Vasquez, Hayden-Sumter          

 

Class AAAA

Defensive LineLinebackerDefensive Back
Aldridge, Rontarius-South PointeAbraham, Justin-Hartsville     Cole, Demarzo-Hilton Head  
Blackston, Will-Belton-Honea Path           Best, Dontarian-ACF Flora Miller, Christian-Hilton Head 
Bush, Emmanuel-Lancaster Frazier, Dez-Wren                    Moore, Jahari-York                 
Holley, McZavion-Greer        Haigler, Kevon-Hartsville        Player, Tyson-Ridge View         
Spells, Quamil-Myrtle Beach Morgan, Harrison-WrenTate, Jalen-Greenville
Thorne, Jacson-Crestwood  Pointer, Shedrick-Myrtle Beach Venables, Tyler-DW Daniel       
   
Offensive LineRunning BackWide Receiver
Boggs, Will-York               Lewis, Ramsey-North Myrtle Beach Archie, Fred-Lower Richland           
Chisolm, Kyson-South Pointe    Dagin, James-Beaufort  Atkins, Cam-Westwood    
Franks, Barron-Greenville   Cherry, Tyler-Wren                  
Kosek, Colin-Wren                   QuarterbackHamilton, Hack-DW Daniel     
Muller, Chandler-Ridge View  Doty, Luke-Myrtle Beach   Mangum, Peyton-Eastside      
Shannon, Ashton-York         Owens, Joe-WrenScott, Cincere-Ridge View           
Tight EndAthleteSpecialist
Ellis, Khalil-York                Lawrence, Naders-Airport   Hayes, Evan-Bluffton K
Sanders, Jesse-South Aiken                    Smith, Zane-North Myrtle Beach P
Wilson, Eli-Wren  
   
Honorable MentionHonorable MentionHonorable Mention
Gadson, Rodney-Orangeburg-Wilkinson              Jones, Kodi-Eastside                Bond, Luke-Bluffton                
Green, Ahmon-Westwood  Hart, Floyd-Orangeburg-Wilkinson         Bratcher, Clay-Belton-Honea Path                
Hammond, Charles-North Augusta          Louris, Max-Eastside            Castles, Tradd-Brookland-Cayce   
Huger, Jovaughn-Lower Richland          Miller, DeArmond-Greer        Eichelberger, Caleb-South Aiken  
Kerns, Jakyre-Greer                Pack, Matthew-AC Flora      Ellis, RJ-Belton-Honea Path                          
Kirkland, Lee-Bluffton          Pope, Banks-AC Flora             
Oliphant, Jabez-South Aiken              Skolloff, Marshall-Eastside   
Smith, Charlie-DW Daniel            White, Rakim-Bluffton             
Smith, Quentin-Belton-Honea Path              Wooten, Daniel-Blue Ridge    
Taylor, Jabez-Lower Richland                  Ganzy, Jamison-Lower Richland            

 

Class AAA

Defensive LineLinebackerDefensive Back
Caldwell, Clint-Lake City  Caldwell, Kentrell-Newberry  Cassidy, Matthew-Camden    
Evans, Quay-Chester  Ferguson, Timothy-Chapman Fields, Terry-May River   
Gray, Deshontez-Pelion   Juggins, Marcellus-Camden  Gastinell, Je'Corie-Chapman   
Macon, Kenya-Swansea       King, Ty'Quan-Dillon   Harris, Deandre-Gilbert         
Martin, Markee-Pendleton   Littlejohn, CJ-Broome      Jefferson, AJ-Indian Land  
McIver, Xavier-Cheraw   Shelley, Drew-Aynor              West, Robert-S Thurmond  
   
Offensive LineRunning backWide Receiver
Drake, Eddie-Broome         Lane, Willis-Camden             Coit, Jalen-Cheraw  
Hall, Jacob-Clinton         Williams, Shereoh-WH  Holt, Alec-Gilbert                   
Jeffcoat, Will-Pelion           Jones, Michael-Swansea         
Rogers, Tyler-Chapman     QuarterbackMcKelvin, Omarion-Woodruff 
Todd, Colby-Aynor              Colasurdo, Mikele-Chapman Mitchell, DaShun-Chapman   
Vincent, Jayden-Crescent   Tolen, Jy-Gilbert                   Qwiy, Deaveaun-Indian Land 
Tight EndAthleteSpecialist
Arnoult, Blake-Mid Carolina Wilmore, Ahmorae-NewberryFiles, Bailey-Edisto     K/P
  Twitty, Noah-Chapman    Ret.
   
Honorable MentionHonorable MentionHonorable Mention
Copley, John-Camden     Brown, Andrew-Aynor       Graham, Connor-Powdersville 
Dendy, Tay-Southside           Bowman, Jaheim-Crescent   Gray, Camden-Chapman          
Dirton, Jay-Southside             Colasurdo, Andrew-Chapman Dendy, Shamare-Woodruff     
Drake, Eddie-Broome            Gary, JyKorie-Clinton         Ellis, Jamie-Crescent 
Farrison, Marquese-Edisto     Kyseen, Jabar-Battery Creek        Funnye, Tyree-Waccamaw  
Fulton, Khalil-Lake City     Mills, Ly'Terrence-Chester  Gary, JyKorie-Clinton            
Graham, Connor-Powdersville  Mosier, Banks-Camden       Holden, Shawntravis-Seneca   
Howell, Drew-Gilbert              Poole, Caleb-Seneca        Littlejohn, CJ-Broome     
Terrell, Lamone-Chapman   Rollins, Ben-Chapman         Reed, Matt-Gilbert                       
Watson, Gabe-Chapman        Tobe, BJ-M. Carolina  Shelley, Drew-Aynor   
Wilson, Brandon-Battery Creek     Tolleson, Paxton-Chapman     Smith, Dante-Chapman          
  Caughman, Austin-Clinton      

 

Class AA

Defensive LineLinebackerDefensive Back
Burton, An'Darius-Abbeville  Bush, Donovan-Silver Bluff           Booker, Josh-Ninety Six       
Chisholm, Drew-Blacksburg  Cherry, Reagan-Saluda           Brunson, Michael-Calhoun County    
Dorsey, Kevon-Andrews   Frazier, Jaquez-Whale Branch                Jenkins, Jalen-Hannah-Pamplico            
Funderburk, Dajun-Central  Shuler, Jhalyn-Abbeville       Mattison, Hosea-Southside Christian            
Moultrie, Sam-Timberland          Watson, Deshawn-Barnwell  Richardson, Jaleen-Timberland  
Smith, Carson-Abbeville        Williamson, Matt-Timberland       Temple, Cruz-Abbeville      
   
Offensive LineRunning BackWide Receiver
Briggs, Kearse-Barnwell        Moore, JD-Abbeville              Davis, Lavell-Woodland   
Dorsey, Rodrick-Andrews  Pinkney, Mallory-Southside Christian           Dewberry, Marcus-Blacksburg
Jenkins, Javar-Timberland   Grate, DeIrvin-Columbia         
Jones, Trai-Abbeville            QuarterbackMartin, Desmond-CA Johnson            
Mincey, Devon-Hannah-Pamplico       Bell, Noah-Saluda              Shropshire, Shyheem-North Central    
Nickles, Connor-Abbeville   Hertberg, JW-Southside Christian        Williams, Ke'Shoun-Batesburg-Leesville 
Wannamaker, Tyshawn-Calhoun County Wright, Dallan-Saluda               
   
Tight EndAthleteSpecialist
Dorris, Jackson-Southside Christian   Hardin, Demetric-LewisvilleBradford, Dylan-Abbeville  K
  Morgan, Max-Christ Church  P
   
Honorable MentionHonorable MentionHonorable Mention
Allen, Devonte-Marion        Adams, Kazarius-Gray Collegiate       Johnson, Darius-Silver Bluff               
Fludd, Je'Marius-Calhoun County   Clark, Tyler-Southside Christian                 Nelson, Jamari-Timberland   
Harper, Tyler-Phillip Simmons                    Brown, Isiah-Johnsonville   Painter, Zachary-Blacksburg 
Haven, Kalab-North Central             Hazel, De'Arius-Whale Branch                                   
Latham, Ryan-Ninety Six       Crawford, Qualiek-Marion      
Lockwood, Keyshaw-Phillip Simmons    Martin, Jayden-Southside Christian      
Matthews, Chandler-Latta     Dollison, Omarion-Gray Collegiate        
McKinney, Jamaal-Timberland    Roberson, Damondre-CA Johnson     
Ramey, Will-Phillip Simmons                      Russell, Sam-Christ Church    
Walker, Mickey-Phillip Simmons              Helms, Hunter-Gray Collegiate              

 

Class A

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Defensive Back

Blackmon, Scott-Great Falls  

Glenn, Dawson-Dixie  

Adams, Donnell-Great Falls

Bright, Tiquan-Baptist Hill 

Edwards, Xavier-Green Sea  

Benjamin, Jesus-Bethune-Bowman   

Davis, Elijah-Wagener-Salley                    

Langley, JJ-Lamar       

Campbell, AJ-Green Sea-Floyds   

Edwards, Xavier-Green Sea  

Montgomery, Tyrese-CE Murray    

Dixon, Jaquan-Green Sea-Floyds      

Montgomery, Kobe-C E Murray      

Prather, Matthew-Whitmire 

McKnight, Antonio-CE Murray   

  

Shaw, Caleb-Wagener-Salley                

Offensive Line

Runningback

Wide Receiver

Alston-Daniels, Nyziah-CE Murray

Cooper, Darrious-CE Murray

Adams, Donnell Great Falls 

Amerson, Shane-Lamar     

Crumbley, Chandler-Whitmire

Chandler, Adrian-Williston-Elko          

Cox, Tanner-Green Sea-Floyds    

Quarterback

Reid, DaJaun-CE Murray                   

Felker, Andrew-Whitmire   

Elliott, Bubba-Green Sea-Floyds   

Swedenburg, Antonio-Wagener-Salley 

Montgomery, Kobe-CE Murray     

Galloway, Cam-Lamar   

 

Walton, Anthony-Lamar          

  

Tight End

Athlete

Specialist

Williams, Westin-Wagener-Salley            

Dixon, Jaquan-Green Sea-Floyds

Damron, Ethan-Green Sea-Floyds  P

  

Seratte, Freddy-Green Sea-Floyds   K

