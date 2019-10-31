It’ll be two locals — one in its third season, the other in its fourth — to square off for the Class AA volleyball Lower State championship.
Philip Simmons swept Carver’s Bay, while Oceanside shut out Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday. The defending Lower state champion Landsharks will host the third-year Iron Horses on Monday with a bid to state on the line.
Philip Simmons didn’t allow Carver’s Bay more than 16 points in any set, taking the first 25-14 before 25-16 wins in the next two.
Junior outside hitter Maya Gerding led the Iron Horses with nine kills, while sophomore Alex Bobey added seven.
Philip Simmons served 13 aces, four from Julia Wood, who also had a team-high seven digs. Kate Johnson posted four blocks. Emma Etheridge set up 14 assists.
Oceanside was even more dominant. The Landsharks opened with a 25-9 win in the first set, won the second 25-13 and finished the match 25-4 in the third.
The Landsharks have played nine sets this postseason. They’ve held their opponent under 10 points in six of them.
Oceanside shut out Philip Simmons, 3-0, in September and again in October in region play.
The Landsharks haven’t lost to a AA team this season.