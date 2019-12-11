The Lowcountry is home to three of the top 10 teams in Class AAAAA, according to the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association state rankings released this week.
James Island, 2-0 with a pair of lopsided wins over Hanahan, jumped three spots to No. 5 in the AAAAA poll. Trojans all-region junior guard Bailey Wiseman is averaging 24 points per game this season.
Ashley Ridge rose three spots as well, to No. 6 in AAAAA. The Swamp Foxes remain unbeaten with quality road wins over AA No. 10 North Charleston and Goose Creek, and a home win over Berkeley.
Fort Dorchester’s 4-0 start has seemingly garnered some respect as the Patriots, unranked entering the season, appear at No. 9 in this week’s AAAAA rankings. Fort’s best win is a 29-point road victory at North Charleston.
James Island will travel to Fort Dorchester on Wednesday and will host the Patriots on Dec. 18. The Trojans will see Ashley Ridge back to back, on the road Jan. 3 and then at home Jan. 11. Fort Dorchester will visit Ashley Ridge on Jan. 24 before the Swamp Foxes repay the visit on Feb. 11, both in region play.
Oceanside slid up one spot to No. 3 in AA state rankings. The Landsharks are 4-1 this season, losing only on the road at SCISA state contender First Baptist. Oceanside senior guard Tristan Freeling is scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds per game.
North Charleston slipped a spot to No. 10 in AA. Few have played a schedule as tough as the Cougars, who at 1-3 have a win over preseason Class A No. 6 Denmark-Olar, and losses to Laney (Ga.), Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester. Cougars guard Doggie Brown, listed this preseason as one of AA’s top five seniors, is averaging 27 points, scoring 30-plus in two of the three games he’s played.
North Charleston visits Oceanside Jan. 21 and then hosts the Landsharks on Feb. 7, both expected to be decisive games in the Region 6-AA standings.
Charleston Charter leapt five slots to second in Class A. The 4-0 Riptide holds a 12-point win over Pinewood and five-point win over AAAAA Wando. Charleston Charter hosts undefeated Bishop England on Dec. 20.
Wando worked is way into the AAAAA girls rankings with a 3-1 start. Warriors sophomore guard Dylan Silber is averaging 17 points, five rebounds and two steals per game this season.
Goose Creek is ranked fifth and Summerville seventh in AAAAA. Wando defeated Summerville, 61-51, on Tuesday. The Warriors will host Goose Creek on Jan. 21 before visiting the Gators on Feb. 7 in region play.
Bishop England slipped from three to four in the AAA girls rankings. The 4-1 Bishops defeated Wando, 54-52, in overtime last week. Their lone loss came with a shorthanded lineup against SCISA state contender Northwood.
Military Magnet is ranked fifth in the Class A girls poll.
SCBCA Dec. 10 state rankings
Class AAAAA boys
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Dutch Fork
4. Irmo
5. James Island
6. Ashley Ridge
7. Northwestern
8. River Bluff
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Byrnes
Class AAAAA girls
1. TL Hanna
2. Sumter
3. Clover
4. Woodmont
5. Goose Creek
6. Wando
7. Summerville
8. Nation Ford
9. Socastee
10. Dorman
Class AAAA boys
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Lower Richland
4. AC Flora
5. Greenville
6. Myrtle Beach
7. Travelers Rest
8. North Augusta
9. Marlboro County
10. Westwood
Class AAAA girls
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Wilson
5. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
6. Ridge View
7. Airport Lower Richland
8. Lower Richland
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Darlington
Class AAA boys
1. Keenan
2. Marion
3. Chester
4. Manning
5. Wade Hampton (H)
6. Union County
7. Seneca
8. Georgetown
9. Edisto
10. Chapman
Class AAA girls
1. Manning
2. Marion
3. Keenan
4. Bishop England
5. Dillon
6. Emerald
7. Woodruff
8. Seneca
9. Southside
10. Clinton
Class AA boys
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Mullins
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Christ Church
6. Lee Central
7. Woodland
8. Abbeville
9. Saluda
10. North Charleston
Class AA girls
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. East Clarendon
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
Class A boys
1. Great Falls
2. Charleston Math & Science
3. Military Magnet Academy
4. High Point
5. Wagener Salley
6. McCormick
7. Hemingway
8. Scott's Branch
9. HKT
10. Dixie
Class A girls
1. Scott’s Branch
2. High Point Academy
3. Estill
4. Timmonsville
5. Military Magnet
6. McCormick
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Lamar
9. Wagner-Salley
10. Cross