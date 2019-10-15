Eddie Marinaro isn’t getting as many touches as last season. That might make him even more dangerous.
Marinaro has been voted the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week for his two scores in Bishop England’s 35-3 win over Hanahan.
The junior receiver caught all five of his targets for 99 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. He also ran in a 1-yard score and returned a kickoff 56 yards.
“He can do a lot of different things for us,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “He’s a playmaker whether he’s at running back or receiver. He’s going to help the team.”
Marinaro took over the starting quarterback spot for the Bishops on the fly a couple games into last season. He put together more than 1,200 total yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the team in yards and rushing attempts, learning as he went.
But the Bishops are best with both Marinaro and senior quarterback Cam Costa on the field together. So Marinaro, with a wider range of versatility, slid over to receiver a few weeks before the start of the season. His touches are down but he’s averaging 14 yards per catch. Teams can no longer key on him, knowing he’s taking the handoff. He’s become more unpredictable and now more often gashes defenses.
He had his best game of the season against Hanahan. He lifted the Bishops to an early 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with a 30-yard score. He beat the defense by at least 5 yards and trotted alone into the end zone.
Marinaro returned the opening kickoff of the second half back 56 yards to the Hanahan 38-yard line to set up the Bishops' third score. He later punched in a 1-yard run that opened a 28-3 Bishops cushion with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.
“He’s an athletic kid that can do whatever he needs to do,” Cantey said. “He’s done a great job of taking advantage of his opportunities.”
Marinaro finished 38 votes ahead of Wando receiver Dillon McCarthy in fan voting this week. Oceanside’s Joey Boylston was third and First Baptist’s Will Daniel landed fourth. Marinaro is the first from Bishop England to be voted Player of the Week this season. Past weeks have highlighted players from Wando, Porter-Gaud, First Baptist and Philip Simmons.
Week 7 nominations
Treyvon Green, DL, Wando
Wando senior defensive lineman Treyvon Green landed three sacks in the Warriors’ 15-7 win at Stratford.
Green finished with 4.5 tackles in all, four of them solo efforts and three behind the line of scrimmage, to help limit Stratford to the fewest points scored against Wando in their past 20 games.
Sullivan Clair, WR, Bishop England
Bishop England senior receiver Sullivan Clair caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Bishops’ 33-17 win at Waccamaw.
Clair pulled in a 12-yard score that lifted the Bishops’ ahead 30-10 midway through the third quarter. He caught all but two targets, averaging 9.7 yards per reception, and added three tackles on defense.
Keegan Williams, RB, Oceanside
Oceanside senior running back Keegan Williams put together 211 all-purpose yards in the Landsharks’ 42-0 win at Burke.
Williams ran for 147 yards and two scores on just 10 carries, with touchdowns of 44 and 36 yards. He caught two passes for 34 yards, one of them a pop pass he took 30 yards to the end zone. He also returned a kickoff 30 yards.
Davian Brown, RB, First Baptist
First Baptist eighth-grade running back Davian Brown ran for a career-high 161 yards and three touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ 68-13 win over Pinewood Prep.
Brown averaged 10.1 yards per carry. He scored twice from 1 yard out and ran in a third score for 30 yards away. He also had a tackle for a loss on defense.
Solly Bess, RB, Philip Simmons
Philip Simmons senior running back Solly Bess ran for a season-high 116 yards and two scores in the Iron Horses’ 40-18 win at North Charleston.
Bess averaged 6.8 yards per carry, scoring from 22 and 11 yards out in his first multi-score game of the season.