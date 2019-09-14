NORTH CHARLESTON — Jah-Maine Martin had moved on to Charleston Southern by the time the Aggies bus was pulling out of Durham last week.
North Carolina A&T’s 45-13 Week 2 loss at Duke wasn’t indicative of the type of team Martin believes the No. 17 Aggies are this season. Martin believes them to be tougher, more resilient, the type to respond to a 32-point loss with a hard-fought road win the following week.
Martin rushed for a career-high 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead N.C. A&T past Charleston Southern, 27-21, Saturday at Buccaneer Field in North Charleston.
The junior back ran for 221 yards in the second half alone. He finished averaging 12 yards per carry in what was the third-best rushing performance in Aggies history.
“We said we were going to put (last week) behind us, come out here and do what we do,” Martin said. “The running back has to be the spark plug of the offense. I just took that to the head and said, ‘it’s time to go.’”
Charleston Southern controlled much of the opening half. Bucs sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers threw for 160 yards on 13-of-19 passing and scored two touchdowns through the first two quarters.
Chambers hit Kameron Brown for a 33-yard score with just over two minutes to play in the opening quarter. Brown went high to grab a short pass, broke a tackle and streaked free on way to a 7-0 Bucs advantage.
Chambers struck again just over five minutes later, letting a pass fly off his back foot that Jaquan Williams landed underneath for a 34-yard completion down to the Aggies 4-yard line. Chambers pushed through the middle of the A&T defense three plays later to open a 14-0 cushion with 11:50 left to play in the half.
A&T’s offense, meanwhile, struggled to establish any sort of rhythm early, punting away its first five possessions and converting just one of eight third-down attempts in the opening half.
Noel Ruiz put through a 31-yard field goal with 5:50 left in the second quarter and another from 43 yards out on the final play before halftime to trim the deficit to one score, 14-6, at the break.
“We started so flat. That terrified us,” A&T head coach Rod Broadway said. “But we felt if we could regroup, get back in the locker room and get back on track, we’d be fine.”
Martin injected life into the Aggies with an 84-yard sprint to the end zone in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Carter hit Elijah Bell on a short slant for the two-point conversion that evened the game 14-all.
The Aggies defense tightened its secondary in the second half, limiting Chambers to just 22 yards and pulling in two crucial interceptions. It wasn’t alignment adjustments so much as it was personnel. The Aggies started Chris Mosely at cornerback out of halftime and expanded Jalen Bethea’s role in the secondary.
“The main adjustment was getting two new guys out there that wanted to play,” Broadway said. “We didn’t change what were doing but who we were doing it with.”
Charleston Southern was threatening at the Aggies’ 12-yard line midway through the third quarter when Antoine Wilder jumped a route and intercepted Chambers in the end zone to end the drive.
Moseley later snagged an interception off the turf at the Bucs’ 36-yard line two minutes into the fourth quarter. It led to a 46-yard go-ahead field goal from Ruiz with 11:20 left.
Ruiz converted a 27-yard field goal with less than seven minutes remaining. Martin then weaved a 76-yard highlight touchdown run through the Bucs defense on the Aggies’ following possession to extend a 27-14 lead with less than six minutes to play.
“Running like that, it’s like instinct,” Martin said. “You see the end zone and I had to do what I had to do.”
Charleston Southern cut into the lead late as Ross Malmgren hit Brown on a 2-yard score to pull the Bucs within one score, 27-20 with 3:38 to play. It wouldn’t be enough though as Martin and the Bucs salted away the final minutes on the ground.
Just as Martin refused to dwell on last week’s loss, he doesn’t plan to celebrate this week’s win much. He was satisfied with the career effort but not overly excited. The score was too close, he thought.
So don’t expect Martin to rest on his laurels. As the A&T bus pulled out of North Charleston, he was, of course, already moving on to the A&T’s next opponent — Del State in their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener next Thursday at Aggie Stadium.
“On to the next,” he said with a smile.