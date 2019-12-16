Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.