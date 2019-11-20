The Mount Pleasant Track Club captured its 16th USA Track and Field cross country state championship Saturday at Generations Park in Aiken.
Every Mount Pleasant athlete who competed qualified for the Junior Olympic regional meet, which features the top runners from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, Sept. 23 in Tallahassee, Fla.
“This is the strongest cross country team we have ever had,” Mount Pleasant Track Club coach Tami Dennis said. “We have some teams that have a chance to compete nationally. Regionals will tell us where we are competitively.”
Mount Pleasant won seven individual championships and eight age groups at state. Savannah Hislop and Miles Tonelis finished first in the 8-and-under division. Julia Goldman and Gabe Hislop won the 9-10 division. Abigail Hanrion and Andrew Rowe won the 15-16, while Nick Fiorillo claimed the 17-18 division.
As a team, Mount Pleasant won the 8-and-under girls division (Savannah Hislop, Siena D’Agostino, Lucy Baxter, Ada Klick, Madeline Culbertson, Olivia Lee, Catherine Culbertson, Ruth Johnson); the 8-and-under boys division (Miles Tonelis, Dylan Johnson, Ryder Kotz, Vinny Cote, Evan Whichard, Andrew Mani, Carson Schleier, Sam Blankenship); the 9-10 girls division (Julia Goldman, Tabitha Hewitt, Lilah May, Sophia Lee, Aubrey Domm, Sasha Hansen, Mattie DeMooney, Rylah Hamby); the 9-10 boys division (Gabe Hislop, Beckett Schleier, Drew Butler, Zachary Teachman, Tanner Volkmann, Anthony Cote, Burket Yaun, Drew Loftis); the 11-12 girls division (Greta Ingram, Nora Brahim, Reeve Kotz, Emma Stanton, Cate Arrants, Cara Olmo, Julia Kotz, Lucy Kane); the 11-12 boys division (Calvin Volkmann, Ethan Gawryluk, Jack Butler, Maxwell Winters, Pete Hardin, Quinn Swanton, Peyton Johnson, Michael Cipolla); the 13-14 girls division (Allison Kammer, Addison Hewitt, Kylie Crookes, Emma McQuaid, Abby Morgan, Sophia Hansen, Ginabella Del Vecchio, Kate Ritchey); and the 13-14 boys division (Marc Brahim, JJ Romano, Charlie Tessier, Jackson Rowe, Neil Durlach, Chris Fowler, Jack Hipp, Mickey French).
Runners who place inside the top 30, and teams who place inside the top five, at regionals will advance to the USATF Junior Olympic National Championships scheduled for Dec. 14 in Madison, Wisc.