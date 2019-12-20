Mount Pleasant captured the 12-and-under all-star football state championship with a 22-0 shutout of Mauldin last Saturday at Waccamaw High School on Pawleys Island.
The local standouts went 5-0 through the postseason, outscoring their competition by a combined score of 121-14.
Mount Pleasant opened with a 19-0 win over Charleston County, followed by a 30-0 rout of Orangeburg. The East Cooper assemblage then knocked off the City of Charleston, 22-8, in the state quarterfinals before running away with a 28-6 win over Dillon in the state semis.
Mount Pleasant all-star team members include: (pictured, front, from left) AJ Zarzaca, Beau Walton, Ronald Fazio, Calder Reynolds, Tanner Swisher, Ryder Parr, Dominic Fazio, Colton Bruce, (middle) Coach Tony Zazaca, Coach Chris Swisher, Brayden Berry, Max Peters, Carson Mallin, Dean McCullough, Jack Lamonica, Tavien Orellana, Mike Jones, Sullivan Henderson, Marshall Evans, Coach Brian Evens, Coach Kevin Berry, (back) David Reed, Tom Jordan – MPRD, Kyle Baldwin, Nicholas Flood, Coach Denny Moorman, Carson Lee, Trevor Reynolds, Coach Bubba Reynolds, Max Moorman, Sawyer Hearne, Jack Wattie, Coach Shawn Belcher, Coach Sal Fazio.