Aaron Nesmith best describes it as a feeling in his gut. There's no exact science to it. He just knew in his heart it was time.
Nesmith declared for the 2020 NBA Draft last week. The 2018 Porter-Gaud graduate averaged 23 points and 4.9 rebounds through 14 games for Vanderbilt this year before a foot injury cut his season short.
“Like most basketball players, it’s always been my dream to one day play in the NBA,” Nesmith said. “Once that dream became realistically achievable, I knew I had to go get it.”
Nesmith, at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, shot 52% from beyond the three-point line this season and is regarded as one of the top shooters available in the draft.
He appeared on several different mock drafts, mostly in the second round, following a freshman season in which he averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds.
He hardly came off the floor this season, averaging nearly 36 minutes per game, while boosting his scoring, shooting and defensive statistics.
Nesmith sought the council of first-year Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former first-round pick who spent 18 years in the NBA, in his decision. He listened to advice from his family and former coaches. It seemed as though everyone was on the same page.
ESPN’s latest mock draft had Nesmith slotted No. 16 overall in February. He’s since been projected higher in several other mocks. At least one lottery team has inquired about him in the past couple weeks.
“My dream was never to be a second-round pick,” Nesmith said. “I wanted to hear those bells, walk across that stage and shake (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver’s hand. Once my name started creeping higher and higher, I knew in my gut it was time to go.”
Nesmith was a three-time state champion at Porter-Gaud. He was named the Gatorade state Player of the Year over the likes of Zion Williamson his senior season in 2018.
Nesmith has been in a walking boot for nearly 11 weeks. He says he's a week or two from being cleared to work out again.
"He had a dream and never took his eyes off the prize. That's really what this is," Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson said. "There were different things that have challenged him along the way and each time he handled it in a very mature way and came out better for it."
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 in New York. He acknowledges the scouting and draft process will be different this season with the COVID-19 virus outbreak. He isn’t deterred though. He’s willing to make whatever adjustments necessary for a dream he’s been waiting nearly his entire life to realize.
“I’ll take it day by day,” he said. “Whatever we have to do, I’ll be ready. Being considered for the draft is really a dream come true for me so I’ll keep working as hard as I can every day until that’s a reality.”