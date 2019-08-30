Chad Grier didn’t hold back when describing what happened last season.
“Let’s call it what it is, they stomped a mud hole in us last year,” Oceanside’s head coach said describing his team’s 54-14 home loss to Savannah Christian. “I got outcoached. We got out played. I think our guys are highly motivated. They know what happened last year.”
Oceanside returned the favor somewhat with a 49-7 road win at Savannah Christian on Friday.
The Landsharks led 35-7 at halftime and deliberately tried to run the clock through the final 18 minutes of the game.
Oceanside senior running back Keegan Williams finished with 131 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. Williams ran for 137 yards and all four scores in the first half on just 10 carries.
Landsharks senior quarterback Sean Cooney passed for a career-high 364 yards and three touchdowns. Cooney hit seven different receivers. He connected with Malachi Oree six times for 103 yards and touchdowns of 39 and 7 yards. He also found Joel Osteen for a 37-yard score.
Oceanside jumped out to a 14-point lead with touchdown runs of 2 and 24 yards by Williams in the opening quarter.
Savannah Christian cut the deficit in half with 1-yard plunge late in the first quarter. The Raiders wouldn’t score again. Williams broke a 60-yard highlight touchdown run in the third quarter that opened a 35-7 advantage.
The Landsharks piled up 493 total yards of offense while surrendering just 261. Cooper Rhue pulled down an interception in the opening half and Oceanside forced three turnovers on downs.
Oceanside (2-0) travels to Socastee next week.