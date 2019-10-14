No close calls this time.
Oceanside posted 485 total points to win the Class AAA girls swimming state championship Saturday at the USC Natatorium in Columbia.
The Landsharks just missed winning a state title last season. One more top-five finish and they’re likely champions. This season’s title meet wasn’t nearly as close as the Sharks swam away with a 95-point win over runner-up St. Joseph’s. Bishop England followed in fourth place, six points behind third-place Christ Church, and 90 points ahead of Academic Magnet in sixth.
Kendal Chunn, Sophia McCoy, Chrisman Rand and Carolina Hill combined to score nearly 300 points for the Sharks. Chunn, a sophomore, logged 48 points in just two events. She won the 200-yard individual medley by nearly six seconds over Bishop England sophomore Jill Smiley, who later won the 100-yard butterfly. Chunn also won the 100-yard backstroke by nearly four seconds with Academic Magnet’s Paisley Hodges in third.
Hill, just a freshman, won the 100-yard freestyle and then placed third in the 200, almost two seconds ahead of Bishop England senior Bella Kissell, who placed fourth in the 200 and 500. Chrisman, a senior, placed second in the 50-yard freestyle, with Hodges in fifth. Chrisman also finished third in the 100-yard breast, followed in fourth by Bishop England freshman Lindsay Burbage, who also earned fifth in the individual medley. McCoy landed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and seventh in the 200 IM.
Chunn, McCoy, Chrisman and Hill teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay by more than four seconds over Bishop England with Academic Magnet following almost five seconds behind in third. Chunn, Chrisman and Hill joined Anna Albert to win the 400-yard freestyle relay too, while Burbage, Smiley, Bella Kissell and Catherine Grace Soper led Bishop England to third place.
Academic Magnet finished second for the second straight year in the AAA boys standings, 235.5 points off of reigning three-time state champion St. Joseph’s. Bishop England placed fourth with Oceanside fifth.
Senior Charles Blanc led the Academic Magnet boys, winning the 100-yard butterfly by just over three-tenths of a second and then placing second in the 50 freestyle, less than five-tenths of a second from his second state title. Blanc also swam on the Raptors’ 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams that both finished second. The freestyle relay team — comprised of Blanc, Kyle Hertwig, Stephen Savage and Sam White — lost to Christ Church by less than four-tenths of a second.
Bishop England junior Ethan Griffith placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke and second in the 500 freestyle, followed by Magnet’s White in third. Griffith also swam on the Raptors’ third-place 400-yard freestyle team.
Oceanside freshman Gabe Grimm turned in the best showing for the Landshark boys. Grimm placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. He also swam with the Landsharks’ fifth-place 400-yard freestyle team.