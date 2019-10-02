Oceanside did something it’d never done and landed somewhere it’s never been.
The Landsharks are ranked fifth in the latest Class AA state poll — the highest position ever for the fourth-year program.
Oceanside completed its non-region slate with an unblemished 5-0 record this fall for the first time. Even before the Landsharks were aligned in a region, the team never went this deep into a season without suffering a loss.
Landsharks senior quarterback Sean Cooney ranks fifth in the entire state, regardless of classification, in yards per game, according to MaxPreps’ online database. Senior running back Keegan Williams ranks sixth in rushing yards per game among backs who’ve played at least five games.
Oceanside’s defense has been just as productive. Outside of the Landsharks’ 49-42 win over Gray — one of the top offenses in the state — Oceanside has surrendered just 19 total points through its other four games with shutouts in two of them. Senior lineman Joey Boylston ranks among the top three pass rushers in AA with 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.
Oceanside opened the season ranked eighth in AA, then climbed as high as sixth two weeks into the season. The Landsharks slipped to seventh while waiting out Hurricane Dorian but slid back to sixth last week following wins over Gray (once ranked fourth in AA) and St. John’s.
Oceanside is expected to be favored through the next three weeks with a home game against North Charleston followed by road trips to Burke and Philip Simmons. The Landsharks close their regular-season schedule at home against Timberland — ranked sixth in this week’s rankings — in what would likely amount to a Region 6-AA championship game.
Woodland (3-2) appeared just outside of the AA top 10 for the second straight week following its 35-7 win at Bishop England (2-2) on Friday.
Fort Dorchester (5-0) remains third in Class AAAAA, the same position it’s held since the preseason. Berkeley (3-1) remains just outside of the top 10. The Stags — ranked as high as ninth this season — fell from the top 10 after a 44-0 loss at Fort Dorchester two weeks ago. Berkeley defeated Summerville 40-37 in overtime last week and will travel this Friday to Wando, who at 3-1 is off to its best start since 2014.
First Baptist slipped from second to third in the SCISA Class AAA rankings following its first blemish of the season, a 55-7 road loss at No. 1 Hammond last Friday. Unbeaten Laurence Manning (5-0) jumped the Hurricanes in the rankings following a 21-14 home win over No. 5 Porter-Gaud. First Baptist and Laurence Manning meet Friday on James Island, while Porter-Gaud hosts No. 4 Heathwood Hall.
Palmetto Christian (3-1) fell from fourth to just outside of the top 5 in the SCISA 8-man rankings following its 42-30 home loss to No. 3 St. John’s Christian.
Oct. 1 state rankings
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Byrnes
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Gaffney
8. River Bluff
9. Clover
10. Carolina Forest
Others receiving votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley, Westside
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. Daniel
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Wilson
6. A.C. Flora
7. Walhalla
8. Hartsville
9. Wren
10. Travelers Rest
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Westwood, Belton-Honea Path, Greenville
Class AAA
1. Dillon (8)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Camden
4. Chester
5. May River
6. Wade Hampton
7. Gilbert
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Aynor
10. Marion
Others receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw
Class AA
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell (1)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Southside Christian
5. Oceanside Collegiate
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Whale Branch
9. Andrew Jackson
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Andrews, Lee Central, Mullins, Woodland
Class A
1.Lamar (5)
2. Wagener-Salley (6)
3. Green Sea Floyds (1)
T4. Lake View
T4. Branchville
6. C.E. Murray
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Baptist Hill
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes: Great Falls, Cross
SCISA Class AAA
1. Hammond (6)
2. Laurence Manning
3. First Baptist
4. Heathwood Hall
5. Porter-Gaud
Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen
SCISA Class AA
1. Robert E. Lee (5)
2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)
3. Orangeburg Prep
4. Florence Christian
5. Hilton Head Christian
SCISA Class A
1. Thomas Heyward (6)
2. Carolina Academy
3. Pee Dee Academy
4. Bethesda Academy
5. Colleton Prep
Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Dillon Christian
SCISA 8-man
1. Andrew Jackson (5)
2. Clarendon Hall (1)
3. St. John’s Christian
4. Richard Winn
5. Jefferson Davis
Others receiving votes: Palmetto Christian, Holly Hill Academy