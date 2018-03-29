The Oceanside basketball team erupted as Quinton Hollis strolled through the locker room door.
The celebratory scene played out much in the same way it had two months ago. Only back then, it was an assistant coach celebrating a season-ending victory with his players. This time, Hollis reintroduced himself to the group as the next head coach of the Landsharks.
“It’s super exciting,” Hollis said. “I’ve been with these guys for two years now. They’re like my sons, like family for me.”
Hollis is expected be officially named head coach of Oceanside on Thursday after spending the past two seasons as an assistant. He’s the second head coach of the second-year program, taking over for Jermel President who parted ways with Oceanside in January.
“I’m fully invested in these guys and really care about their well-being and development, on and off the court,” Hollis said. “To build a program, you have to have trust. There’s already a family environment here. It's already a great situation.”
Hollis was an all-state guard and McDonald’s All-American nominee his senior season at Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Ga. He spent four years at the College of Charleston, playing his first two seasons under Hall of Fame coach John Kresse, who Hollis credits for influencing much of his coaching philosophy.
“Quinton was born to be a coach with his love for the game and his feel for the game,” Kresse said. “Certain players not only have great ability but a wonderful feel for the game. He understood how to score with his smartness. He was always reading the defender guarding him, always reading the defense.”
Hollis spent seven years coaching middle school, high school and AAU basketball in Georgia before landing a position at Wando High School in 2012 as a student concern specialist. He worked as a personal trainer in the area while waiting for another high school coaching opportunity. It came in 2016 as an assistant at Mount Pleasant’s new charter school.
Oceanside went 18-3 in its inaugural season. The Landsharks stumbled through a 7-8 start to their second season before President and the school agreed to a mutual parting of ways. Hollis was retained as an assistant and played a crucial role in leading the team through its final few weeks, according to Oceanside football coach Chad Grier, who temporarily served as the basketball team’s interim coach.
“He was a huge part of keeping the players and the team together through a really challenging time,” said Grier, who was a part of the search committee during the hiring process. “Quinton is a fantastic basketball coach but maybe more importantly, right now, he’s perfect for the culture of our program.”
Following President’s departure, Hollis introduced the team to a common adage that says it takes 21 days to break a bad habit. Oceanside lost six straight games in the wake of the split. But on the 22nd day of Hollis' mentality overhaul, the Landsharks closed their season with a one-point win over SCISA AAA state runner-up First Baptist. Finally, tangible results that the team celebrated wildly win the locker room after the game.
“I think I shed more tears after that game than I ever have in my life,” Hollis said. “Those few weeks felt almost like an on-the-job interview. We already have that feeling of family in place. I can step right in and continue what we’ve been building versus coming in blind Day 1. It’s almost like I’ve already been their coach.”
The Oceanside job opening attracted hundreds of applicants with varying experience, including some of the more prominent coaching names in the Lowcountry. Hollis admits his relationship with the players probably gave him a leg up in the process. Starting point guard Isaiah Archie says Hollis was who the team was hoping for all along.
“Our relationship with him is tight. When we went through our coaching changes, nobody doubted him and his vision,” Archie said. “ It was a blessing and an exciting moment [when Hollis was hired as head coach]. The varsity was in the locker room eating pizza … when he walked in, everybody jumped up and was hype. It was a great feeling.”
Hollis’ first mission as head coach is to ingrain his team into the local community this offseason. He’s already planning several community service opportunities for his players with youth, middle school and even Special Olympics basketball teams and clinics.
“We want to earn the trust of this community,” Hollis said. “They say, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ We want to build it the right way and earn our success. We’re excited. We have a lot to do and I'm ready to get to it.”