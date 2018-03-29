The Oceanside basketball team erupted as Quinton Hollis strolled through the locker room door.

The celebratory scene played out much in the same way it had two months ago. Only back then, it was an assistant coach celebrating a season-ending victory with his players. This time, Hollis reintroduced himself to the group as the next head coach of the Landsharks.

“It’s super exciting,” Hollis said. “I’ve been with these guys for two years now. They’re like my sons, like family for me.”

Hollis is expected be officially named head coach of Oceanside on Thursday after spending the past two seasons as an assistant. He’s the second head coach of the second-year program, taking over for Jermel President who parted ways with Oceanside in January.

“I’m fully invested in these guys and really care about their well-being and development, on and off the court,” Hollis said. “To build a program, you have to have trust. There’s already a family environment here. It's already a great situation.”