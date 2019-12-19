oca
Buy Now

Oceanside senior Malachi Oree (8) and Keegan Williams celebrate a score during the Landsharks’ win over Timberland this season. 

 Frankie Mansfield/Staff

The Landsharks seem excited about the move.

Oceanside was pushed into Class AAA in the S.C. High School League’s proposed 2020-22 realignment, released on Thursday.

There’s been much discussion the past year of where the Landsharks, who’ve competed in Class AA the past two years, belong as a public charter school. Oceanside athletics director Chad Grier says he’s looking forward to what Region 8-AAA could offer the Landsharks from both a competitive and community standpoint.

“We’ve always tried to seek out the best competition possible. Moving into a higher classification should, in theory, help with that,” Grier said. “The new region could also create some great local rivalries with schools in this area that we’re excited to build relationships with.”

North Charleston will join Oceanside in the move from Region 6-AA to Region 8-AAA. They’ll move in with Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England and Hanahan. Oceanside and Bishop England, geographic neighbors, have not yet competed in any sport other than lacrosse.

Oceanside has largely overwhelmed its Region 6-AA competition the past calendar year, winning conference titles in major sports like football, basketball, volleyball and soccer.

Region 6-AA only offered region competition in 10 sports though. Region 8-AAA should offer Oceanside more opportunities against schools with larger athletic departments. It will also cut down in travel time during region season for the Landsharks, who hope to still maintain some of the rivalries they’ve built with teams like Timberland.

“We think it’s a very positive move for us,” Grier said. “It’s a chance to establish new relationships with schools we respect and look forward to competing with. It’s also a good opportunity to continue to break down some of those barriers that have stood in the way as more schools get a chance to see who we actually are and what we’re about.”

Wando is tentatively aligned in Region 7-AAAAA with Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek and Stratford. The region remains mostly the same from the past two years, losing only James Island who will drop down to Region 7-AAAA with Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head, May River, and Mount Pleasant’s newest high school opening in 2020, Lucky Beckham.

Philip Simmons will remain in Region 6-AA, now with Burke, Lake Marion, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland and Woodland.

The High School League realigns its classifications and regions every two years to keep up with schools’ changes in enrollment in the interest of competitive balance and fairness.

The classifications were realigned this year according to the guidelines issued by the High School League’s newly established Guidelines Committee. New factors considered in this year’s process include using the 45-day ADM enrollment count of the current school year, only including grades 9-11 in the enrollment count and using a plus or minus system with four schools to address geography and travel. The 135-day numbers of grades 9-12 were used in the past. 

The top 40 schools by enrollment were placed in AAAAA. The next 40 were placed in AAAA. The remaining three classes employed the plus or minus concept to assign schools to the most geographically friendly regions. In an effort to maximize the number of schools with football teams in each region, some schools are participating in a different region for football only.

Schools can appeal the changes. Appeals will be heard Jan. 28-30 by the classification’s executive committees. Oceanside will not appeal.

SCHSL proposed 2020-22 classification realignment

Class AAAAA

Region 1

Hillcrest J. L. Mann Mauldin T. L. Hanna, Woodmont

Region 2

Byrnes, Dorman, Riverside, Spartanburg, Wade Hampton

Region 3

Boiling Springs, Clover, Fort Mill, Gaffney, Nation Ford

Region 4

Blythewood, Northwestern, Ridge View, Rock Hill, Spring Valley

Region 5

Chapin, Dutch, Fork, Lexington, River Bluff, White Knoll

Region 6

Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee, St. James, Sumter

Region 7

Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford, Wando

Region 8

Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall, Summerville, West Ashley

Class AAAA

Region 1

Easley, Pickens, Travelers Rest, Walhalla, Westside

Region 2

Eastside, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Laurens

Region 3

Catawba Ridge, Indian Land, Lancaster, South Pointe, York

Region 4

AC Flora, Dreher, Lugoff-Elgin, Richland Northeast, Westwood

Region 5

Aiken, Airport, Irmo, Midland Valley, North Augusta, South Aiken

Region 6

Darlington, Harstville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Florence, West Florence, Wilson

Region 7

Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head Island, James Island, Lucy Beckham, May River

Class AAA

Region 1

Belton-Honea Path, Daniel, Pendleton, Seneca, West-Oak, Wren

Region 2

Berea, Blue Ridge, Carolina, Palmetto, Powdersville, Southside

Region 3

Broome, Chapman, Clinton, Emerald, Union County, Woodruff

Region 4

Chester, Fairfield-Central, Keenan, Lower Richland, Mid-Carolina

Region 5

Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Strom Thurmond, Swansea

Region 6

Camden, Crestwood, Lake City, Lakewood, Manning, Marlboro County

Region 7

Aynor, Dillon, Georgetown, Loris, Waccamaw

Region 8

Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England, Hanahan, North Charleston, Oceanside

Class AA

Region 1

Abbeville, Christ Church, Crescent, Greenville Tech, Liberty, Ninety Six

Region 2

Blacksburg, Brashier MC**, Chesnee, Greer MC, Landrum, Legion Collegiate, St. Joseph

Region 3

Andrew Jackson, Buford, Central, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Legion Collegiate, North Central, York Prep

Region 4

Batesburg-Leesville, Columbia, Eau Claire, Gray, Newberry, Saluda

Region 5

Barnwell, Edisto, Pelion, Silver Bluff, Wade Hampton

Region 6

Burke, Lake Marion, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland, Woodland

Region 7

Andrews, Kingstree, Latta, Lee Central, Marion, Mullins

Class A

Region 1

Calhoun Falls, Dixie, High Point Academy**, McCormick, SCSDB**, Southside Christian, Ware Shoals, Whitmire

Region 2

CA Johnson, Governor’s School**, Great Falls, Lamar (football only), Lewisville, McBee, Midlands Stem**, Riverwalk Academy**

Region 3

Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, North, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko

Region 4

CE Murray, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, Hemingway, Scott’s Branch

Region 5

Coastal Leadership**, Green Sea-Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Johnsonville, Lake View, Lamar, Timmonsville

Region 6

Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Bridges Prep**, Estill, Polaris Tech**, Royal Live Oak**

Region 7

Baptist Hill, Charleston Math & Science, Cross, Low Country Leadership**, Military Magnet, Palmetto Scholars**, St. John’s, Whale Branch

** No football

Tags