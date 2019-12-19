The Landsharks seem excited about the move.
Oceanside was pushed into Class AAA in the S.C. High School League’s proposed 2020-22 realignment, released on Thursday.
There’s been much discussion the past year of where the Landsharks, who’ve competed in Class AA the past two years, belong as a public charter school. Oceanside athletics director Chad Grier says he’s looking forward to what Region 8-AAA could offer the Landsharks from both a competitive and community standpoint.
“We’ve always tried to seek out the best competition possible. Moving into a higher classification should, in theory, help with that,” Grier said. “The new region could also create some great local rivalries with schools in this area that we’re excited to build relationships with.”
North Charleston will join Oceanside in the move from Region 6-AA to Region 8-AAA. They’ll move in with Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England and Hanahan. Oceanside and Bishop England, geographic neighbors, have not yet competed in any sport other than lacrosse.
Oceanside has largely overwhelmed its Region 6-AA competition the past calendar year, winning conference titles in major sports like football, basketball, volleyball and soccer.
Region 6-AA only offered region competition in 10 sports though. Region 8-AAA should offer Oceanside more opportunities against schools with larger athletic departments. It will also cut down in travel time during region season for the Landsharks, who hope to still maintain some of the rivalries they’ve built with teams like Timberland.
“We think it’s a very positive move for us,” Grier said. “It’s a chance to establish new relationships with schools we respect and look forward to competing with. It’s also a good opportunity to continue to break down some of those barriers that have stood in the way as more schools get a chance to see who we actually are and what we’re about.”
Wando is tentatively aligned in Region 7-AAAAA with Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek and Stratford. The region remains mostly the same from the past two years, losing only James Island who will drop down to Region 7-AAAA with Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head, May River, and Mount Pleasant’s newest high school opening in 2020, Lucky Beckham.
Philip Simmons will remain in Region 6-AA, now with Burke, Lake Marion, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland and Woodland.
The High School League realigns its classifications and regions every two years to keep up with schools’ changes in enrollment in the interest of competitive balance and fairness.
The classifications were realigned this year according to the guidelines issued by the High School League’s newly established Guidelines Committee. New factors considered in this year’s process include using the 45-day ADM enrollment count of the current school year, only including grades 9-11 in the enrollment count and using a plus or minus system with four schools to address geography and travel. The 135-day numbers of grades 9-12 were used in the past.
The top 40 schools by enrollment were placed in AAAAA. The next 40 were placed in AAAA. The remaining three classes employed the plus or minus concept to assign schools to the most geographically friendly regions. In an effort to maximize the number of schools with football teams in each region, some schools are participating in a different region for football only.
Schools can appeal the changes. Appeals will be heard Jan. 28-30 by the classification’s executive committees. Oceanside will not appeal.
SCHSL proposed 2020-22 classification realignment
Class AAAAA
Region 1
Hillcrest J. L. Mann Mauldin T. L. Hanna, Woodmont
Region 2
Byrnes, Dorman, Riverside, Spartanburg, Wade Hampton
Region 3
Boiling Springs, Clover, Fort Mill, Gaffney, Nation Ford
Region 4
Blythewood, Northwestern, Ridge View, Rock Hill, Spring Valley
Region 5
Chapin, Dutch, Fork, Lexington, River Bluff, White Knoll
Region 6
Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee, St. James, Sumter
Region 7
Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford, Wando
Region 8
Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall, Summerville, West Ashley
Class AAAA
Region 1
Easley, Pickens, Travelers Rest, Walhalla, Westside
Region 2
Eastside, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Laurens
Region 3
Catawba Ridge, Indian Land, Lancaster, South Pointe, York
Region 4
AC Flora, Dreher, Lugoff-Elgin, Richland Northeast, Westwood
Region 5
Aiken, Airport, Irmo, Midland Valley, North Augusta, South Aiken
Region 6
Darlington, Harstville, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Florence, West Florence, Wilson
Region 7
Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head Island, James Island, Lucy Beckham, May River
Class AAA
Region 1
Belton-Honea Path, Daniel, Pendleton, Seneca, West-Oak, Wren
Region 2
Berea, Blue Ridge, Carolina, Palmetto, Powdersville, Southside
Region 3
Broome, Chapman, Clinton, Emerald, Union County, Woodruff
Region 4
Chester, Fairfield-Central, Keenan, Lower Richland, Mid-Carolina
Region 5
Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Strom Thurmond, Swansea
Region 6
Camden, Crestwood, Lake City, Lakewood, Manning, Marlboro County
Region 7
Aynor, Dillon, Georgetown, Loris, Waccamaw
Region 8
Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England, Hanahan, North Charleston, Oceanside
Class AA
Region 1
Abbeville, Christ Church, Crescent, Greenville Tech, Liberty, Ninety Six
Region 2
Blacksburg, Brashier MC**, Chesnee, Greer MC, Landrum, Legion Collegiate, St. Joseph
Region 3
Andrew Jackson, Buford, Central, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Legion Collegiate, North Central, York Prep
Region 4
Batesburg-Leesville, Columbia, Eau Claire, Gray, Newberry, Saluda
Region 5
Barnwell, Edisto, Pelion, Silver Bluff, Wade Hampton
Region 6
Burke, Lake Marion, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland, Woodland
Region 7
Andrews, Kingstree, Latta, Lee Central, Marion, Mullins
Class A
Region 1
Calhoun Falls, Dixie, High Point Academy**, McCormick, SCSDB**, Southside Christian, Ware Shoals, Whitmire
Region 2
CA Johnson, Governor’s School**, Great Falls, Lamar (football only), Lewisville, McBee, Midlands Stem**, Riverwalk Academy**
Region 3
Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, North, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko
Region 4
CE Murray, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, Hemingway, Scott’s Branch
Region 5
Coastal Leadership**, Green Sea-Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Johnsonville, Lake View, Lamar, Timmonsville
Region 6
Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Bridges Prep**, Estill, Polaris Tech**, Royal Live Oak**
Region 7
Baptist Hill, Charleston Math & Science, Cross, Low Country Leadership**, Military Magnet, Palmetto Scholars**, St. John’s, Whale Branch
** No football