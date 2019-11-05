The differences are subtle but important.
Oceanside was excited just to be included last season. Its first year of postseason eligibility ended in the state title match, a remarkable accomplishment for then a third-year program.
Oceanside expected at least that of itself this season. So when the final ball bounced in the Landsharks’ favor, after the final whistle blew and the players celebrated briefly with hugs before dancing with their peers at midcourt, Oceanside seemed satisfied, sure, but not quite yet fulfilled.
Oceanside swept Philip Simmons, 3-0, in the Class AA Lower State championship match Monday in Mount Pleasant.
The Landsharks, state runner-up a year ago, return to the finals where on Saturday they’ll face eight-time reigning state champion St. Joseph’s once again for the AA title.
“This team is a little bit different this year,” Oceanside coach Amir Khaledi said. “You can see it in them. They’re more seasoned. They have more confidence that they belong here.”
Oceanside’s growth is most evident in its seniors, three of which have been with the program since its inception.
Outside hitter Olivia Yarborough was a force last year. She’s returned more polished this season, choosing the more opportune moments to strike. And when she does, as she floats toward the ball and winds her long swing, there’s a palpable feeling of confidence that blankets the Landsharks side, almost as if the point is already recorded.
Yarborough finished with eight kills. Her presence is worth even more. She opens opportunities for others around her. She and senior outside hitter Kate Majewski play off each other her well. Majewski has shown well this postseason with 21 kills over the past two rounds. She was at her best on Monday tying her season-high with 12 kills but on just 16 attempts — the highest kill percentage she’s recorded all season.
“Olivia and Kate were so dominant because they have that experience together,” Khaledi said. “They really know how to make a really good play out of a broken play.”
Senior setter Sophie Meredith still runs the show but with a calmer presence about her this season. She was locked in on Monday, tying her season-high with 32 assists to go with seven digs. As good as she was setting up her teammates, she was at her best around the net deciding when to set and when to strike. Meredith logged a career-high eight kills, taking advantage of a defensive front that seemed to more often be expecting a pass to the outside than a return.
“She’s such a smart player,” Khaledi said. “She's very calm now and in control of every single thing we do. She does so much for our team but it’s her leadership that we’re really so lucky to have.”
Oceanside won the opening set 25-10. Tied 5-5 early, the Landsharks outscored the Iron Horses 20-5 the rest of the way.
The Landsharks were especially strong from the service line with seven aces on way toward a 25-9 win in the second set. Majewski had two aces as part of an early 6-1 lead. Jordan Bartemeyer later added consecutive aces to open a 14-2 cushion. Bartemeyer finished the match with six aces in all, her highest total since September.
“Our plan this season has been to try to jump on everyone early,” Khaledi said “We try to take that momentum and not allow our opponent to ever really get comfortable.”
Oceanside tallied four more aces in a 25-11 win in the third and deciding set. The Landsharks led 5-1 early and finished with 15 kills against Philip Simmons’ six.
Philip Simmons was outmatched but Khaledi doesn't expect that'll be the case much longer. The Iron Horses, who’ve advanced further into the postseason each of the three years since opening the school, don’t have a senior on roster. Most of their production comes from their underclassmen. Freshman setter Emma Ethridge set up 12 assists, while sophomore Alex Bobey had seven digs.
Khaledi knows Philip Simmons’ position as a budding upstart well. He coaches alongside Iron Horses head coach Jay Watterworth on the Palmetto Strikers club team and expects to see Philip Simmons around for years to come.
“Jay has done a tremendous job there and his team has responded really well,” Khaledi said. “They were very young this year but started to play really well at the right time, toward the end of the season. They gave us a great game."
Oceanside celebrated the win on the floor afterwards but filed out of the gym toward the locker room relatively quickly. The Landsharks acted like they'd been there before, because they have indeed. It's a mentality Khaledi hopes his team carries up to Columbia for Saturday's state championship game. Last year, it was fun to just be there. This year, the Landsharks intend to legitimately challenge for the state throne.
"St. Joe's was very seasoned last year. That was their advantage," Khaledi explained. "But now we are too. What we have experienced is our advantage now."