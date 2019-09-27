Quarterback Sean Cooney threw two touchdown passes to lead Oceanside Collegiate (5-0) to a 14-0 win over Legion Collegiate (3-2) in a testy contest.
Cooney linked up with Joey Bolyston for an 18-yard pass in the third quarter, while also hitting Fletcher Files with a 22-yard pass on 4th and 15 with six minutes left in the game.
Cooney finished the game completing 12 of 22 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Keegan Williams rushed the ball 24 times for 133 yards, 99 of which came in the second half.
The Landsharks only gave up six first downs while making five sacks on defense. The game was riddled with 40 penalties, and led to Legion Academy head coach Strait Herron and three of his players being ejected from the game.
Oceanside will host North Charleston Friday. Legion Academy is at Charleston Charter Friday.