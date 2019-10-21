Elysse Pardus waltzed into the Augusta Aquatics Center with a gold crown atop her head, a fitting entrance for the final chapter of her historic reign.
In fact, all of Porter-Gaud’s seniors filed around the pool of the SCISA state championships in paper crowns and sashes as they were introduced to fans and officials. Each team entered with some sort of unique garb — different sorts of t-shirts and hats and things. The Cyclones’ regalia seemed to fit them well.
Porter-Gaud swept the girls and boys Class AAA swimming state championships for the fifth consecutive year on Saturday.
The Cyclones won the girls title by 175 points over runner-up Cardinal Newman. Ashley Hall followed in third with First Baptist finishing sixth.
Pardus collected four gold medals and set three new state records in her final high school meet. The Auburn commit currently holds eight different state records and has won more than 20 individual state championships in one of the most dominant careers in state history.
Pardus hasn’t lost a SCISA event since seventh grade. She began collecting state titles at just 13 years old. Porter-Gaud’s girls team had never won a state championship before she arrived. Now they’re the only team to ever win five straight in SCISA’s Class AAA.
“I loved every moment of Porter-Gaud and I will have amazing memories,” Pardus said. “I’ll never forget this amazing team with the amazing coaches, who’ve taught me so much about myself.”
Porter-Gaud assistant coach David Rieder scored the meet himself earlier in the week, assuming each swimmer would finish where they were placed in the state standings. By his math, Porter-Gaud was projected to win comfortably. Pardus said Rieder's projections alleviated any pressure and allowed she and her teammates to have fun. She wasn't stressed or nervous as she stepped up to the blocks to begin the final meet of her high school career. She was calm instead, already reflective and thankful. Then she dominated.
Pardus and Porter-Gaud established themselves from the first event of the meet. She teamed up with Ann Thompson, Alexa Johnson, and her sister, Kaila, to win the 200-yard medley relay by nearly four seconds at 1 minute, 48.41 seconds, breaking the state record that they set together at last year’s championship meet.
Pardus took the next event too, winning the 200 freestyle at 1:51.26, more than a second faster than the state record she set to win the event at last year’s meet. Cecelia Ford finished second and Sienna Schaay fourth for the Cyclones.
Pardus then won the 100 butterfly at 54.63, just over a tenth of a second off the state record she set in 2017. Thompson followed almost seven seconds behind in second place with First Baptist’s Eliza Smith finishing fourth.
Pardus and Porter-Gaud closed the meet with an all-time state best in the final event too. She joined Ford, Eliza Ford and Kathryn Hood to win the 400-yard freestyle by almost 33 seconds at 3:38.43, more than three seconds faster than the state mark First Baptist set in 2013. First Baptist finished third this year with Ashley Hall fourth.
“All of us killed that relay,” Pardus said. “I’ll have amazing memories of swimming with my sister on the relays and all of my friends. After that race, it was just a moment I realized that it was over. It was a happy and sad moment, happy to move on but sad that I have to leave my team and my family. But I wouldn’t have wanted it to end any other way.”
Kaila, a junior, is often her sister’s toughest competition. She too won four gold medals and set two new state records. Kaila, Hood, Cecelia Ford and Eliza Ford won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:41.37, nearly four-tenths of a second better than the previous state best First Baptist set in 2013.
Kaila won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:10.72 with Hood in second and First Baptist’s Kate McEvoy in fourth. Kaila also won the 100-yard breaststroke by nearly five seconds over teammate Katherine Geils with First Baptist’s Gabby Staats in fourth.
Thompson set a new record in the 100-yard backstroke at 57.30 seconds with Eliza Ford second and First Baptist’s Rachel Martin third. Cecelia Ford won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:335.34 with Schaay third and McEvoy fourth. Eliza placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and Hood took second in the 100 free.
Cecelia is a seventh-grader, Hood and Thompson are freshman and Eliza is a sophomore. Five consecutive championships is already an incredible feat but the returning Cyclones remain intrigued by the challenge of chasing First Baptist’s string of eight straight titles won in AA-A and AAA from 2007-14.
“I think the girls will still be able to win the next few years, especially next year when Kaila is a senior,” the elder Pardus said. “I passed the torch to my sister who will step up and be a leader.”
Porter-Gaud’s girls team finished second at the 2014 state championships. Pardus was just a seventh-grader then. She stood up on the ride home and promised the entire bus that the Cyclones were going to win it all next year. And Porter-Gaud did win it all the next year, and the next four after that too.
She left the Augusta Aquatic Center on Saturday night with four gold medals draped around her neck and the state championship trophy in her grasp. No gold crown, though, as she made her way out. She left that along with her high school career behind her.
The queen of SCISA swimming has exited the pool.
Porter-Gaud boys win fifth straight
The Cyclones won the boys title by 121 points over second-place Trinity-Byrnes. First Baptist finished sixth.
Just like the girls, the Porter-Gaud boys took the 200 medley relay as James Winterfield, Logan Andrews, Sebastian Pasanella and Nathaniel Ford combined to finish in 1:45.61 to win by nearly five seconds.
Winterfield won the 200 freestyle at 1:49.31with teammate Michael Shipman in third. He also won the 100 backstroke by nearly six seconds at 55.24.
Andrews won the 200 individual medley at 2:05.6 with teammate Burk Arredondo in third. Arredondo also placed second in the 100 breaststroke. Andrews won the 500 freestyle at 5:05.28, followed by Shipman in second and Gavin Milligan in third. Pasanella placed second in the 100 butterfly with teammate Burke Thompson in third.
The Cyclones were also second both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Palmetto Christian placed third on the girls side and fourth on the boys in the AA-A state championship meet.
Emi Morgan, Ava Butterworth, K.G. Vandergrift and Ami Friedl combined to win the 200-yard medley relay for the Palmetto Christian girls.
Vandergrift won the 100 butterfly at 58.69 and took second in the 200 freestyle. Friedl placed second in the 50 freestyle. Morgan placed third in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Morgan, Friedl, Vandergrift and Anderson Blair teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:58.74, while the Palmetto Christian boys placed third in the event.
Will Vandergrift won the 100 butterfly at 54.03 seconds and placed second in the 100 backstroke.