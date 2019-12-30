To Hammer Blair, it’s simple really. If you can run, you can run.
That’s the beauty of distance running. It doesn’t matter the size of the school or the classification or the league. Everyone is running the same distance. There can be no excuses. Your time is your time. And Blair’s times are among the best in the state.
Blair recently signed to run with the College of Charleston. The Palmetto Christian senior is one of the more notable signees ever produced by the athletics department of the small Mount Pleasant private school.
“It’s an overwhelming feeling of accomplishment finally seeing the goals that I’d set as a freshman,” Blair said. “I’m very blessed and privileged to have been able to make it to this next level.”
Blair is the two-time reigning state champion in SCISA AA cross country. He won this year’s 5-kilometer title by almost 33 seconds with a personal best of 15 minutes and 38.60 seconds.
That’s not only good for SCISA’s AA classification. That’s good most anywhere. His time was the ninth fastest run at any event by any high school runner at any level in South Carolina this year. It would’ve been good enough to win state titles in two of the S.C. High School League’s five classifications. He would’ve finished no worse than fourth in any of the other three.
“I think it says that it doesn’t matter where you come from,” said Blair, also a three-time track and field state champion. “You can make an impact on any level and those in authority with experience will notice.”
Also from Palmetto Christian, Becca Bowers signed to run with Erskine College.
Bowers placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run and ninth in the 1,600 to help the Eagles' girls track and field team to its third straight state title at the SCISA championships last spring.
She was a top-25 finisher at the SCISA cross country state championships this fall. She placed 12th overall at the SCHSL Class AAAAA Lower State championship meet as a sophomore at Wando.
"Both seniors have exhibited strong leadership during their tenure at PCA and we are incredibly happy for them,” Palmetto Christian coach Dale Hoover said. “It is exciting to see our athletes being rewarded for their hard work and dedication. Both Becca and Hammer are committed to getting the most out of the ability God gave them and we look forward to them having great success at the next level."