A season-high and couple of scores made Solly Bess the overwhelming favorite.
Bess has been voted the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week for his part in helping Philip Simmons to a 40-18 win at North Charleston.
The senior running back rushed for season-best 116 yards, averaging 6.8 per carry. He scored from 22 and 11 yards out in his first multi-score game of the season. His first score pulled Philip Simmons even with North Charleston, 12-all, in the second quarter. His second put the finishing touches on the Iron Horses’ highest scoring game of the season in the third quarter.
“He’s a guy I know can play at the next level,” Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig said. Bess has been offered by Vermillion College and Arkansas Baptist. “Really quick, great vision, he’s one heck of a running back. He just has the natural ability for it.”
Bess finished 234 votes ahead of Bishop England receiver Sullivan Clair with one of the highest totals of votes of any player this season. Wando lineman Treyvon Green landed third, Oceanside’s Keegan Williams fourth and First Baptist’s Davian Brown fifth in fan voting.
Bess is the second Iron Horse to be voted Player of the Week this season, following Week 4 winner Will Ramey. Wando, Bishop England, Porter-Gaud, First Baptist have filled out the other weeks.
Fans can cast their ballots at moultrienews.com/potw2019 each week to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered. Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 8 nominees
Jarren McCoy, Bishop England, WR
Bishop England senior receiver Jarren McCoy scored both times he touched the ball in the Bishops’ 63-0 win over Academic Magnet on Friday.
McCoy put the Bishops ahead on their first play from scrimmage with an 18-yard touchdown catch just 17 seconds into the game. He reeled in a 53-yard score that opened a 42-0 Bishops advantage with more than two minutes left in the opening quarter. McCoy finished with 71 receiving yards. He added two tackles for a Bishops defense that allowed just 66 total yards.
Highlights
Keegan Williams, Oceanside, RB
Oceanside senior running back Keegan Williams scored six touchdowns in two quarters of the Landsharks’ 70-0 win at Philip Simmons on Friday.
Williams didn’t receive a carry in the second half. He ran for 170 yards, averaging 15.5 yards over 11 carries, and all six scores through the opening two quarters. He also caught two passes for 18 yards.
Highlights
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian, QB
Palmetto Christian junior quarterback Connor Rourk put together seven touchdowns in the Eagles’ 60-30 win over Patrick Henry on Friday.
Rourk passed of 129 yards and three touchdowns on just four pass attempts. He ran for another 245 yards and four scores, averaging 27 yards per carry.
Highlights
Lawson Pritchett, Porter-Gaud, DB
Porter-Gaud freshman defensive back Lawson Pritchett led a stout defensive effort in the Cyclones’ 13-10 win over Augusta Christian on Friday.
Pritchett wreaked havoc in the backfield with five sacks to go with six tackles, one for a loss. He helped seal the win with an interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter.