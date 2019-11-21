Philip Simmons junior Noah Ward defended his state title with a new personal best.
Ward won the Class AA cross country state championship Tuesday in Camden.
His time of 15 minutes, 36.84 seconds was almost 33 seconds faster than anyone else in the field. It was almost three seconds faster than his previous all-time best, run earlier this month at the AA/A state qualifier. No AA runner has run a better time in any meet this season.
Ward was one of three Philip Simmons runners to place inside the top 10, landing the Iron Horses second in the overall team standings, just two points behind state champion Greer Middle College. Henry Wood finished eighth and Colin Nemeth ninth, both with personal bests for the Iron Horses. Neither Wood or Nemeth cracked the top 20 at the state qualifier. Wood, though, shaved nearly a minute off his qualifying time and more than 30 seconds off his previous best. Nemeth stepped up too, improving his qualifying time by just over 50 seconds. Both Wood and Nemeth, like Ward, are juniors expected to return next season.
Oceanside placed 13th in the AA boys race, led by senior Kyle Carretta in 51st place and Owen Sharp in 52nd.
Philip Simmons placed third in the girls AA race, 10 points off of state champion Greer Middle College.
The Iron Horses placed five runners inside the top 25, two eighth-graders inside the top 10 as Hailey Meyers finished sixth and Josie May seventh.
Oceanside placed seventh in the girls team standings, led by freshman Carolina Hill in 30th place, Polina Tappan in 33rd and Karlin Ripperda in 36th.
Academic Magnet placed second in the Class AAA boys meet, 54 points off of state champion May River. Bishop England followed 17 points behind Magnet in third place.
Bishop England was strong at the top, while Academic Magnet was solid throughout. Bishops junior Mark Richter placed third overall with a personal best of 16:16.22. Bishops senior Logan Desciak followed in 10th place. Magnet didn’t have a runner in the top 10 but landed four inside the top 30. Evan Daniels placed 11th, Robert Gourdie 14th, Kristopher Gholson 22nd and Andrew de Arellano 29th.
Bishop England placed ninth, while Academic Magnet finished 11th in the AAA girls race.
Mary Wallace Rainero, a junior, led the Bishops in ninth place. Gabrielle Hart, also a junior, placed 44th for the Raptors.
Wando finished sixth in the Class AAAAA boys race, and 20th on the girls side.
Warriors junior Daniel Munoz placed seventh overall with a new personal best of 15:59.32, more than 18 seconds faster than he ran at state last year. Freshman Brooklyn Javor was the top finisher for the Wando girls in 81st place.